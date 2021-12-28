See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Tuesday December 28, 2021. In the verifiable article on this link you can check the forecasts. most amazing astrological charts of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.

Taking advantage of this, we show you which signs are likely to have a great day, Pisces, Sagittarius and Libra can count on the help of the stars this Tuesday, as they show that Pisces will have a special day in who can bet on an emotionally intense life.



Zodiac signs that will have a big day today, December 28, 2021

Fish

(February 19th to March 20th)

It’s time for you to start glowing once more. If your Sun sign is in Pisces or even your Jupiter, life is about to start to be a lot more like those daydreams you have than it has currently been. Jupiter loves being in Pisces because he can move more freely.

Pisces dissolves boundaries, and while some are needed at times to make the moves we need, we also need to move in nontraditional ways. These two planets are fundamental to this.

With Pisces ruling your first house, this means that this transit is all about expanding your sense of self. Enough of just being hard on yourself. No more accepting less than you deserve or are worth. In fact, it’s really about opening up to receive what you deserve.



While it wasn’t fun, Jupiter’s reign in Cappy and Aqua provided plenty of lessons and practices to speak for yourself, but what you also learned is that you shouldn’t have to speak for yourself all the time, either. This transit brings you greater, hope and peace.

You accept where people are or the no’s you get from the universe, which means you make more room for yes. This is really what Jupiter in Pisces represents, the ultimate yes of the universe. A chance to feel hopeful again and believe that the dream world you used to keep close to you really can be a reality.

Sagittarius

(November 22nd to December 21st)

It’s hard to move forward when it feels like our feet are encased in concrete. With Jupiter as their ruling planet, the past two years have been the least challenging. Not that there weren’t some amazing moments along the way or that everything was climbing over broken glass, but it’s safe to say that you’d rather not repeat it.

Today, you have the chance to embrace your heart, there will be the option to overcome obstacles and barriers, but you still need to do the work to achieve this.

More than anything, Jupiter clearly represents why it’s worth interrupting the status quo, giving you hope that you really can have the life you dream of, you just have to make the choice to create it.

Lb

(September 23 to October 22)

Sometimes, when we are highly sensitive or empathetic, our feelings can seem more of a hindrance than a gift. However, that all changes as Jupiter moves to Pisces today. With Pisces in your sixth house, you tend to have a higher level of intuition than most, sometimes even being an empath.



Whether you use this talent in your profession or not, it’s something that is always with you and it’s also something you need to learn to work with so you don’t get bored. With the Moon in Libra today, you should feel more deeply connected to your emotions so that what Jupiter brings to the surface feels like clarity returning. This should allow you to feel more confident in your intuition, even if others have made you doubt it in the past.

This transit is just beginning, so there may be a period of adjustment for you too, but even mentally it is important to recognize a shift when it occurs. The thing about being as intuitive as you are is that if you don’t really embrace your feelings and gifts, you’re more apt to let others try to control them for you, or even use them to the point of exhaustion on your own.



Use the energy today as a chance to step back into your power, remember the gifts you truly hold, and allow yourself to embrace all that you are so that you can make the most of this abundant time. It really is a chance for you to redefine many of the choices you make, which will affect the next decade’s belief in the hope of limitless possibilities.

*Remember that this is a general approach and that in order to know more about yourself on an astrological level, it is important to know your birth chart.

