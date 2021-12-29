1 million cases in 24 hours

posted on 12/29/2021 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Propagating at a mad speed, especially in European countries, the omicron variant of the new coronavirus explodes the statistics of covid-19 cases. Monitoring carried out by the platform Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, found that, on Monday, there was a record in the daily record of the disease and also in the moving average. According to monitoring, there has been no increase in the number of deaths, which has been parked since October.

In a single day, there were 1.45 million infections by Sars-CoV-2, leaving far behind the highest mark recorded then, of 905.8 thousand infections, last April. The daily average of cases, considering the previous seven days, was 854,603 cases — the previous record, also in April, was 827,255. According to experts, there was a 49% jump compared to November, when the omicron was identified in South Africa.

Dominant in England, Switzerland and Holland, the variant follows the same path in other European countries and in the United States, amidst the holiday season and the beginning of winter. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced yesterday, after reviewing data, that omicron accounted for 58.6% of covid-19 cases in the country in the week ending Christmas Saturday.

Alert

Attentive to the evolution of the situation, the European arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned yesterday that the variant, despite being less virulent than the delta, should cause “a large number of hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated”. The first studies in South Africa, Scotland and England show that omicron appears to cause fewer hospital admissions, but Catherine Smallwood, one of the authorities of WHO Europe, asked that the preliminary data be considered “with caution”.

The specialist highlighted that the cases observed refer mainly to “young and healthy populations in countries with high rates of vaccination”. Some scientists have pointed out that greater contagion could negate the advantage of a less dangerous variant. Furthermore, they do not know whether this apparently lower severity is due to the intrinsic characteristics of the variant, or whether it is related to the fact that it affects populations already partially immunized (by the vaccine, or by previous infection).

Faced with uncertainties, countries are trying to find a balance to minimize economic damage and control the increase in cases. Yesterday, China, where the new coronavirus appeared two years ago, determined the confinement of hundreds of thousands of citizens to contain a focus of covid, tiny compared to the record numbers of infections registered in European countries and some regions of the United States. Residents of Yanan City were ordered to stay at home after more than 200 cases were registered across the country, a record since March 2020. In Xian, 13 million people have been in confinement for six days.

In Europe, several governments are trying to accelerate the vaccination of booster doses and apply new restrictive measures. France, Greece, Portugal and the United Kingdom registered, yesterday, new records of infections in 24 hours, respectively, over 180 thousand, 21 thousand, 17 thousand and 129 thousand.

closed border

Finland has decided to bar unvaccinated foreign travelers against covid-19, even if they test negative. In neighboring Sweden and Denmark, authorities require non-resident travelers to test negative in addition to being vaccinated. Austria has the same requirement.

In France, the government announced on Monday that the health passport will only be available to fully vaccinated people and will no longer be valid with a recent negative test. The measure will enter into force after approval in Parliament. The certificate allows access to places such as restaurants, bars, cafes and cinemas.

In Germany, which recorded the death of a patient infected with omicron, new restrictions were implemented yesterday, including limiting meetings to 10 people among those vaccinated and to just two among those not vaccinated. The closing of nightclubs was also determined; sporting events will be held without the presence of fans.

In addition to the restrictions, the pandemic affected some sectors economically, such as travel. Since Christmas Eve, around 11,500 flights have been suspended around the world and tens of thousands have suffered delays during one of the most hectic times of the year. Many airlines have pointed to staff shortages due to the wave of positive cases by omicron.