2022 calls for “more defensive” portfolio – Money Times

The year 2022 calls for a more defensive portfolio, with investors choosing higher quality assets, to dribble the election race and the fiscal risk that hovers in Brazil.

In the case of real estate funds (REITs) selection is no different. To identify them, analyst Caio Ventura, from Investments Guide, lists some attributes.

Buildings on better located land, with low credit risk and long-term contracts are factors that investors should weigh in the decision, argues Ventura.

As an example, the expert highlights that the thesis of TRX Real Estate (TRXF11) – brick fund that has more than 80% of its portfolio made up of stores rented to supermarket chains –, did not suffer significant impacts during the pandemic, thanks to the “well-positioned industry and essential operating model”.

According to Gabriel Pereira, Acqua-Vero’s specialized advisor, the fall in the market for REITs throughout 2021 there were no weaknesses in the real estate sector, but by macroeconomic factors, such as fiscal risk and elections.

You REITs in the brick sector, they are attractive, with chances of mitigating long-term market fluctuations, according to the advisor, by reinforcing the importance of well-structured theses.

Another segment that should be closely monitored, experts say, is the sector of shopping malls, one of the most impacted classes during the pandemic.

Pereira explains that, even not having a full recovery so far, the malls may indicate a resumption if the sales volume at the end of the year is representative.

