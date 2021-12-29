2022 IPVA in Ceará ranges from BRL 63.9 thousand to BRL 22.15; check how much you will pay

The State Finance Department (Sefaz) announced this Tuesday, 28, the details on the payment of IPVA 2022 in Ceará. The rates remain the same as in previous years, ranging from 0.5% to 3.5% on the market value, depending on the type of vehicle. Most of the fleet has a 3% tax rate.

READ MORE | With 2.3 million vehicles taxed in Ceará, IPVA 2022 can already be paid on January 3rd

THE PEOPLE prepared a list with the amounts owed by each driver depending on their vehicle and model.

>> SEE THE TABLE: Complete list of values ​​by vehicles and models in IPVA 2022

According to Sefaz, the vehicles with higher sales values ​​- according to the Fipe table, are two luxury models: The first is a Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018, rated in BRL 1,825,862.00, which will pay IPVA in the amount of R$ 63,905.17.

The second is also a branded vehicle. Porsche, of model 911 Turbo CAB 2021, which is rated at BRL 1,286,345.00. The vehicle owner will pay 45,022.08 in tax.

At the other end of the list we have the two models with the lowest sales value and which will pay the lowest IPVA value: The model with the lowest value is a motorcycle Kasinski Prima E 2000, which was valued at R$ 2,215.00 and owed in IPVA BRL 22.15.

Among the vehicles, the lowest amount of IPVA to be paid in 2022 is related to a Picheth buggy, which was valued at BRL 5,548.00 and owes BRL 166.44 tax.

