4 Game Subscription Services Worth Knowing

With consoles and PCs increasingly integrated with the digital market, game studios and companies are dedicating themselves to offering on-demand gaming platforms that make life easier for gamers by including discounts, free titles, access to online multiplayer and a host of other additional benefits. Thus, it often ends up paying more to invest in a paid plan than to buy games regularly, given the large catalogs that the platforms have and renowned games that can be redeemed whenever the user wants.

Today, the gaming industry has many alternative subscription services, where several of them have specific compatibility with PC and consoles, depending on the brand that is chosen. Thus, there is no lack of options for the player to have fun between various genres and types of games, from classic titles to award-winning more recent works, with some of them being made available on the day of their release.

See below some of the main game subscription services.

Ubisoft+

Ubisoft+ grants access to over 100 Ubisoft games on PC.

For R$49.99 a month, Ubisoft+ grants you access to over 100 Ubisoft games, including newer titles like Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Immortal Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs Legion. PC-only, the subscription service features premium editions and expansion packs with many additional DLCs, monthly rewards, and many other constantly growing benefits.

The platform also features an exclusive ranking system with goals and objectives referring to several games in the catalog, where the user can go from bronze to platinum level according to their actions and with the frequency of access to the available games, all with the possibility of cancel at any time without additional costs and resume subscription without paying a different amount.

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass provides a library of over 100 high quality games with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and cloud gaming capabilities.

Microsoft’s on-demand gaming service, the Xbox Game Pass has been one of the most sought-after subscriptions in recent months, bringing many new additions regularly that include AAA games, Xbox One classics, Xbox Series S/X releases, and many PC titles and consoles. The platform has maintenance listed in the catalog and more than 100 games available, including Infinite Halo, Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two and many other critical successes.

With plans ranging from BRL 29.99 to BRL 44.99 per month — first monthly fee costing BRL 5 — you can find options that integrate with Xbox Live Gold to play online and enjoy free monthly games, EA Play for have access to EA’s exclusive title catalog, and options for desktop and PC consoles, guaranteeing games on the first day of release, discounts and offers in digital stores for members and games in the cloud via xCloud.

PlayStation Plus

Playstation Plus provides 2 new games every month plus an enriched game catalog and exclusive discounts.

PS Plus is the PlayStation game subscription that brings the complete online gaming experience to PS4 and PS5, adding up to four free monthly games to subscribers, plus member discounts on weekly PS Store promotions, bonus pack rewards with free of charge on various items and weekends with free access for testing selected games.

The platform is available in monthly (R$ 34.90), quarterly (R$ 84.90) and annual (R$ 199.90) plans and guarantees diversified products for users, such as indie games, PlayStation studio releases, titles AAA with improved performance on PS5 and unlimited online multiplayer for all subscribers. In addition, Sony service customers have 100GB of cloud storage to store saved and backup data, Share Play to play friends’ games on Game Base and exclusive expansion content.

Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online provides access to classic NES games, online matches, and cloud backup.

Available for Nintendo Switch, the brand’s subscriber tool is a nostalgic universe of options. For up to R$262.99 per year, users can access retro SEGA Mega Drive games, Nintendo 64 title collection and over 100 renowned Nintendinho and Super Nintendo games, including Super Mario Bros., metroid, Kirby’s Adventure, yoshi, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country and much more.

The service guarantees online gaming experience for up to 12 players on the most popular Nintendo Switch exclusives, free access to Nintendo Studio titles and additional member offers, cloud backups to keep your saved data and Switch Online app to chat with friends, read news, access the eShop and enjoy features built into compatible titles.