4 steps to end the bureaucracy of notary offices, provided for by Provisional Measure 1.085/21 – Money Times

Provisional Measure 1.085, edited today (27) by the president Jair Bolsonaro, creates the Public Electronic Registry System (Serp) and intends to modernize the relationship of Brazilians with an old and exhausting well-known: the almost medieval bureaucracy of notary offices. By betting on the digitization of processes and documents, the MP intends to shorten terms, lower costs and encourage the granting of credit with guarantees that are little used today.

“This is a great Christmas gift to all Brazilians,” he said adolph sachsida, Secretary of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Economy, at the press conference held in the early afternoon. “We are giving Brazilians the right to consult their records by cell phone, and, with that, end the well-known migration through notary offices.”

He recalls that, currently, there are about 10 thousand registry offices in the country (not including the note offices). More than half do not even have a website.

Like any MP, its validity is 60 days, renewable for another 60. As Congress is in the end-of-the-year recess, the deadline will only start to run, when congressmen return to work. According to Sachsida, the government is optimistic with the approval of the proposal, and justified the choice of the MP as a way to present it, so that the notary offices already start articulating the actions that the government assigned to them in the project.

See below the main points and objective of MP 1.085/21, edited today.

Modernization of public records

Until January 31, 2023, notary offices will have to connect to the Public Electronic Registry System (Serp), an online platform that will centralize all information and queries. With this, the government intends to facilitate registration and issuance of certificates (such as birth and marriage certificates), reduce deadlines and costs, as well as standardize information and provide more transparency in the movement of movable and immovable property.

Serp Creation

Serp will be created by the notary offices themselves, which will have to create a consortium to implement it. The resources necessary for its development will come from the Fund for the Implementation and Costing of the Electronic System of Public Records – FICS, also created by MP 1.085/21. This fund will be formed by resources from the registries themselves, which will create a legal entity responsible for managing them, but inspection will be in charge of the Internal Affairs of the National Council of Justice. (CNJ).

Adhesion of notary offices

If you do not want to contribute to FICS, the notary will have to create its own platform, as long as it is compatible with Serp and therefore can connect to it. Membership is mandatory for all public registry agents, such as registry offices.

More credit incentive

One of the government’s main objectives is to encourage the granting of credit with movable guarantees. These guarantees involve assets and rights such as vehicles, inventories and all types of receivables, such as promissory notes and rentals. This type of credit is rarely used in Brazil, due, among other reasons, to the difficulty of banks in tracking such guarantees.

A promissory note, for example, needs to be registered at the debtor’s and creditor’s domicile, and banks simply don’t know where to look. Therefore, financial institutions prefer real estate such as houses, equipment and manufacturing facilities. “We expect exponential growth in the use of these guarantees,” said Sachsida.

Click here to read the full text of Provisional Measure 1.085/21, edited today by President Jair Bolsonaro.