4 tips to clean your phone and make it lighter

to the first cell crash signals, many people believe that the reason is related to the excess of files stored in the device’s memory. In fact, this is one of the causes that make the cell phone slow and full of bugs.

To solve this headache and make the device more fluid, there are applications capable of doing a good cleaning on your phone, even removing viruses and spyware. Here’s a list of tools that will make your phone brand new.

4 apps that help clean your phone

Here is a list of apps that promote the removal of unnecessary files and also junk from the device:

1. Google files

The tool was created exclusively to clean your cell phone. It works to remove duplicate files, little used apps and old prints. The action allows you to free up more space on your smartphone. With it, even deleted files can be recovered in up to 30 days.

2. Norton Clean

The app promotes the cleaning of unwanted files. All free of charge and free of charge. The tool is also able to scan the cell phone and point out unnecessary apps to the user in order to optimize their system.

3. Droid Optimizer

The app, in addition to maintaining the cell phone and keeping it always clean, also improves performance. It also frees up memory space by analyzing which apps open in the background are unnecessary for the user.

4. CCleaner

One of the strengths of the tool is its usability. Through it, the user can see how much memory is being used and the percentage of space still free for use. Another advantage of the app is the ability to find out which apps consume the most space on the phone.