5 cars that were discontinued in 2021

In addition to the launches, the Brazilian automotive market also said goodbye to some cars in 2021. Among the reasons for the end of a model’s production are factors such as low sales, the end of a product’s life cycle, changes in safety legislation and pollutant emissions, as well as the replacement by a launch with another name and different characteristics.

This year, the crisis caused by the lack of components for production – especially semiconductors – also contributed to the retirement of some models that are well known by Brazilians. Check out 5 cars whose end of production was highlighted in 2021:

Fiat One

Produced since 1984 in Brazil, the Fiat Uno will no longer be manufactured in Betim (MG) at the end of this year. As a way to honor the iconic model, Fiat launched last week the Uno Ciao, a special series limited to 250 units that costs R$ 84,990 and brings exclusive visual details. In 37 years of history in Brazil, Fiat Uno accumulates 4,379,356 million units produced.

Launched in 2010, the second generation of the Uno received restyles in 2014 and 2016. In recent years, the Fiat Uno has been in the shadow of the Mobi and Argo hatchbacks, and its portfolio was recently streamlined, being sold only in the entry-level version Attractive with the 1.0 Fire engine of 75 hp and 97 Nm. In 2021, the model accumulates 19,420 license plates until November.





Volkswagen Fox

Launched in 2003, the Volkswagen Fox was discontinued in October. The end of the hatch ends a cycle at Volkswagen – the car created out of the established concepts of the German matrix. Designed by designer Luiz Alberto Veiga, the Fox had as its main motto the large internal space even with compact external dimensions. In 18 years of production in São José dos Pinhais (PR), Fox had produced more than 2 million units, some of which were imported to Europe.

In its last days, the Fox was offered in Connect and Xtreme versions, always with the 1.6 engine with 104 hp and 153 Nm, 5-speed manual transmission and without optional packages. The extra space on the Fox assembly line was used to expand production of the T-Cross SUV. In 2021, Fox sold 17,873 units, according to Fenabrave. In November, there were only 320 registrations.





Honda Fit

Launched in 2003, Honda Fit had three generations and over 600 thousand units produced in Brazil. The MPV will go out of production in 2021 to make way for the new Honda City Hatchback, which will replace the Fit on the production line in January, when the booking period opens. The main selling points for the Honda Fit were the large interior space and the modularity of the seats, which use the Magic Seat system, which allows for an incredible configuration of the seats in four unusual positions.

However, factors such as the popularization of SUVs and the devaluation of the real made the investments necessary to locally produce the new generation of Honda Fit unfeasible. Still not expected to arrive in Brazil, the fourth generation of the model has remote chances of coming to the country imported, only in an electric version and with an adventurous look.





Ford Ecosport

The first compact SUV in Brazil was a real watershed for Ford. With growing debts with the end of Autolatina, Ford innovated by launching the first Ecosport in 2003. Based on the Fiesta platform and with four-wheel drive (4WD), Ecosport maintained the national operations of the American brand, and reigned with virtually no competitors direct until the arrival of the Renault Duster, in 2011. After a restyled in 2007, the Ford Ecosport gained a new generation in 2012.

This time globally, the SUV was also sold in Europe and the USA. However, after the arrival of competitors such as the Jeep Renegade and the Honda HR-V in 2015, the Ford Ecosport lost the lead it had had since 2003. After a last restyled in 2017, the Ecosport stopped being produced in January of this year. , along with other national models of Ford. In 18 years of production, the SUV has had more than 1.2 million units produced.





Toyota Etios

Launched in 2012, the Toyota Etios was discontinued in April this year in Brazil. According to the Japanese automaker, the decision was taken to adjust the production volume of the Sorocaba (SP) factory to the arrival of the Corolla Cross. However, the model continues in production in smaller volumes to serve the markets of Argentina, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay. Offered in hatch and sedan bodies, the Etios had around 620,000 units produced in Brazil. Of this total, 180 thousand were exported.

The Toyota Etios was the Japanese automaker’s entry-level model in Brazil. Known for its controversial look, Etios initially skidded in sales. After some modifications inside and out, the model won over consumers thanks to Toyota’s reputation for sturdiness and for its superior performance to the compact 1.0-aspirated engine, especially in the version with a 107 hp 1.5 flex engine.