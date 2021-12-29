5 discounted real estate funds that should be on the radar in 2022 – Money Times

You real estate funds (REITs) remain safe applications at this turn of the year, according to market analysts, despite the impacts of omicron variant of the new coronavirus and and political uncertainties in Brazil, as the possibility of breaking the public spending ceiling.

Currently, many REITs are being traded in the market below their book value, harming their returns on account of the increase in inflation.

However, at least five assets maintain theses that should recover in the medium and long term.

In the case of REITs Discounted – a term that represents this difference in prices –, the retail and corporate slab segments gained relevance in the opinion of analysts and advisors.

Analyst Caio Ventura, from Investments Guide, highlights the backgrounds TRX Real Estate (TRXF11), VBI Real Estate (PVBI11), and BTG Pactual Corporate Office (BRCR11).

According to the specialist, in addition to these funds being discounted, they have well-structured theses, which guarantees them extra security in times of fluctuations.

For the advisor specializing in REITs from Acqua-Vero, Gabriel Pereira, the highlights are the funds Vinci Shopping Centers (VISC11), XP Malls (XPML11) and TRX Real Estate (TRXF11).

Pereira follows the indications of analysis houses such as Eleven Research and BTG Pactual. Recommendations are not an indication of purchase.

See below 5 discounted real estate funds that should be on the radar in 2022:

Code Data base Share price (BRL) Equity value (BRL) Calculation by VP BRCR11 11/18/2021 93.9 104.21 0.9 TRXF11 11/30/2021 97.75 101.88 0.96 PVBI11 12/02/2021 84.87 99.59 0.85 VISC11 11/30/2021 95.5 116.5 0.82 XPML11 11/30/2021 95.5 116.5 0.82

