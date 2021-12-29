7 Ways (Proven by Science) to Lose Abdominal Fat

Did your weight fluctuate during the pandemic? This is normal, especially with the stress that accompanies these times. According to the American Institute of Stress, there is a correlation between spikes in the hormone cortisol (from stress) and weight gain, and specifically from increased belly fat.

The point is that the concern with the accumulation in this region is not just aesthetic. Excessive belly fat increases the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and even colorectal cancer.

But cutting that fat can be even more difficult for women, especially as they age. According to the endocrinologist Daniela Fiorin Cubas this is because in the climacteric (pre-menopause period), estrogen levels drop and, consequently, the deposit of fat visceral starts to become more apparent causing an increase in volume abdominal. “This is a physiological process that can be avoided by adjusting the energy balance, through balanced nutrition and regular physical exercise”, he explains.

HOW TO LOSE ABDOMINAL FAT, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE

1

DO ABDOMINALS, YES

You’ve heard that localized exercise doesn’t work for localized fat loss, right? That’s because we lose fat all over the body and not in a concentrated way.

But a study found that there is, yes, how to give that little help so that the burning is a little higher in certain regions. In the study, the volunteers performed two scenarios: cardiovascular exercises with nothing before and cardiovascular exercises after doing belly strength training. What was found was that the fat burning was greater in the region measured when doing strength training before. That’s because strength exercises lead to greater blood flow in the region, increasing the burning in the area during cardio.

So, before starting your cardio classes, make planks (isometric exercises were used in the study) or a few sets of sit-ups to stimulate fat burning in the region.

two

CUT THE PROCESSED

Especially refined carbohydrates and sugars. That doesn’t mean you should never eat these things, but research published in the Journal of Nutrition found that cutting out refined carbohydrates – even more than fat – leads to fat loss.

But be careful, do not cut the nutrient completely as this can have the opposite effect of what you want and lead to several health problems.

Start with a diet high in whole grains (which a recently published study associates with less increase in waist circumference compared to a diet full of refined grains such as white bread and pasta), white meats (such as chicken and fish) and good fats (such as olive oil and avocado).

3

REDUCE ALCOHOL

Too much alcohol is associated with belly fat. According to a survey, just adding one alcoholic drink a day increases waist circumference – and yes, that unfortunately includes wine.

It’s okay to have a drink to celebrate an occasion, just don’t make it a daily habit.

4

DRINK A LOT OF WATER

In addition to the lack of water leading to bloating, which gives the impression of more belly, it also causes the metabolism to malfunction. That’s because our cells need water to do any process, including fat elimination.

There is no general “hydration goal” for everyone, because everyone’s body and weight are different, but you can calculate your ideal measure by following the steps we’ve shown here.

5

PRACTICE MINDFUL EATING

While the goal of mindfulness during eating is not to lose weight or cut fat, a 2017 study found that it may be related to maintaining a healthy weight. This is mainly because you are slowing down, listening to your hunger signals and making more deliberate food choices when you are consciously eating.

Want to know how to practice mindful eating? Our columnist teaches everything here.

6

EAT MORE OFTEN

Make sure your meals and snacks happen every 3 to 4 hours. And snacks, especially, should be rich in protein and fiber – present in nuts and seeds – so you can be really satisfied between meals.

7

SLEEP RIGHT

It’s not just about food choices. Of course, exercising is an important factor in losing belly fat. But it’s no use eating right and exercising if you don’t sleep well. That’s because without this body renewal, it’s as if all your efforts during that day passed by, since the body is unable to reap the rewards.

Changes in your sleep patterns lead to hormonal changes. Sleeping less than 7 hours a day leads to an increase in cortisol which, in turn, will make you accumulate more and more fat in your belly and have more difficulty eliminating it.