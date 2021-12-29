A child who smoked 40 cigarettes a day changes habits and becomes ‘unrecognizable’

Photo: Playback/Barcroft Media

Ardi Rizal is a boy from Indonesia who attracted attention years ago because of his addiction to cigarettes. At just two years old, he smoked 40 units a day. And when he ran out of it, the addiction was so great that he banged his head against the wall. Information is from The Mirror.

His plight made headlines around the world in 2010. But despite a painful process, the young man stopped smoking and replaced his unhealthy diet with fruits, vegetables and fresh fish.

In 2017, he told CNN about the changes. “For me, it was hard to stop. If I’m not smoking, my mouth tastes sour and my head feels dizzy. I’m happy now. I feel more excited and my body is invigorated”, he reported.

Cigarette use started when he was a year and a half, when his own father passed a unit. When he ran out, he kept banging his head against the wall with nicotine withdrawal.

It was then that Ardi’s mother, Diane, sought help. In addition to nicotine, the boy ate condensed milk every day and weighed more than the average healthy for a boy of age.

In 2013, Diane told the Daily Mail about the kid. “When Ardi stops smoking, he starts banging his head against the wall. He goes crazy, getting hurt if he doesn’t light a cigarette. That’s why I buy him cigarettes in the first place – because of his temper and his crying,” his mother reported at the time.

As soon as he stopped smoking, food addiction predominated. “With so many people living in the house, it’s hard to keep him from getting food,” Diane said.

That’s when the parents sought help from a nutritionist. Ardi currently has a healthy diet and a recent photo shows the results of changing habits.

