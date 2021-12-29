A man flying a kite is surprised by a strong wind and takes off; see video

A man was flying a kite, but he ended up being ‘flyed’ in the city of Jaffna, Sri Lanka. Nadarasa Manoharan, 29, was surprised by a strong gust of wind and took off, reaching a height of 12 meters, equivalent to a four-story building. The scene took place on December 18th.

“When I was dragged away, I felt like I was going to die,” he said, waking up to “Metro.” “However, I decided not to look down and continued to hold onto the rope as tightly as I could. I only let go when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump. I got goosebumps, it was a scary experience.” , he added.

The man said he was flying a kite with a group of people and that everything was under control until the weather became particularly adverse, with strong and unexpected winds.

His friends seemed to let go of the rope and, suddenly, Nadarasa was taken up into the air. He suffered minor injuries.


