A man is kept in handcuffs and tortured in a supermarket on suspicion of theft in MA; video

RIO — A 35-year-old black man was held in handcuffs, in private prison and subjected to torture in a supermarket in the city of Santa Inês, located 247 kilometers from São Luís, in Maranhão. The victim was detained inside the store’s storeroom on suspicion of having stolen food products. The case took place this Sunday and resulted in the arrest of four company employees, but all have already been released by the courts.

The victim arrived at a unit at the Mateus supermarket around 8:00. Images from the security cameras recorded the moment when the man walks past the checkout, pays and tries to leave the store. He had bought two packages of chicken drumsticks, which totaled R$28.





However, the victim was stopped by security. Supermarket employees suspected that the man had tried to subtract various products, such as meat, Tuscan sausage and bread, which totaled between R$100 to R$150.

The man was taken by security to an administrative area of ​​the supermarket and was searched by employees. Then, company workers take the victim to the storeroom, at the back of the establishment, where the customer was handcuffed and standing until 2 pm, when he was released. During this period, one of the guards remained at the scene with a firearm and allegedly threatened to shoot if the man did not confess that he had stolen food.

— The victim reported having been accused of theft, threatened with a firearm, handcuffed and kept fixed to an iron bar and standing from 8 am to 2 pm. We understood that it was still flagrante delicto and we went to the supermarket. At the scene, the victim pointed out those involved, we found the handcuff that was recognized as the one used, we went to the storeroom where there was a metallic structure that the victim remained in handcuffs — said delegate Allan Santos, from Santa Inês.

On the floor of the storeroom there was also a cut power cord and a nylon cord used to tie a handcuff to the metal frame. The materials were seized and considered as evidence that the man was kept handcuffed in the supermarket.

According to the delegate, the criminal body exam also found injuries on the victim’s wrist. Allan Santos explained that the coroner considered that the injury is consistent with the use of handcuffs.

“Employees and the victim agree that the man was handcuffed, but the company’s staff could not explain why they did not call the police to arrest the suspect,” said the chief. “The victim was not physically attacked, but psychologically, despite the physical suffering from standing up all that time,” he added.

Supermarket workers were indicted for the crimes of imprisonment and torture. The State Public Prosecutor’s Office came out in favor of converting the flagrante delicto in preventive detention, but the Court decided to grant provisional freedom to the prisoners on the grounds that they have a good record.

The investigation into the suspected theft has not yet been completed. According to the delegate, there was no flagrant for this crime due to the lapse of time between the alleged fact and the denunciation.

Sought by GLOBO, Grupo Mateus reported that the store’s security team prevented the theft of more than 30 merchandise. “The author was granted a period for his family to pay for the goods, thus avoiding formal registration of the occurrence”, says the note.

The company claimed that the victim, in retaliation, “registered a police report, misrepresenting the facts and taking distorted information to the delegate on duty who preliminarily investigated the case”. Grupo Mateus informed that it is available to the authorities to clarify what happened.