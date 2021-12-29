‘A place in the sun’: Barbara reveals Santiago’s setup and is humiliated by her father

José de Abreu and Alinne Moraes as Santiago and Bárbara in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will humiliate Barbara (Alinne Moraes) after she reveals a plot of his.

The entrepreneur will make a secret agreement with the owner of a brand so that Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) star in an important campaign. Barbara will find out and tell her sister everything during an argument:

– What I’m talking about, Rebeca, is that you’re not old enough to be chosen as a poster girl. For God’s sake, the name says: girl! Dad set up this story with Ilana (Mariana Lima). He bought this campaign. And that nobody thinks wrong, right?

Embarrassed, the model will demand explanations from her father and will complain a lot. Then Santiago, indignant, will decide to go after Barbara:

– Just one question, Barbara: what do you get out of it? What do you gain from your sister’s humiliation?

– That’s where it is. I don’t win. I tie. I made an agreement to purchase a text and you made an agreement to purchase a campaign. The only difference is that I was the one to be stoned.

Santiago will argue that he has not harmed anyone with his agreement. Barbara will mock:

– Who knows… Sometimes the owner of the brand could have called a young cat to make the ad. Maybe the young cat needed this job much more, but as she didn’t have a hitch, poor thing.

– Well, in case you don’t really understand the distinction between one thing and the other, I’ll explain: what I did was try to return your sister to a place that is hers, legitimate, conquered through a lot of battle and a lot of dedication to a craft and a career. Now, in your case, you have appropriated an award, a laurel, without ever having written a line. Without ever, in fact, having dedicated himself to anything. The amount of enrollment, of money thrown away… – he will say, adding that he tried everything, but failed. – You have no way. You are and always will be a frivolous and spoiled girl.

