A Place in the Sun: Barbara sets up revenge and makes Santiago end up with Erica





In the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will seek revenge against Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) after having her farce revealed by her father’s girlfriend. The rich girl will come up with a plan to end the relationship between the girl and her father for good.

Everything will start after the villain starts to suffer with the displeasure of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) after the discovery of the theft of the story by Janine (Indira Nascimento). Barbara will have the idea of ​​creating a fake profile of the girl on a social networking site and will show it to Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão).

The sister will fall into the villain’s frame and will be satisfied with the personal. “For God’s sake. I’ve never, never done that account, never logged on to this site! I have no idea what it is,” she’ll say in her defense. . I know there’s the cliché of the older guy who runs after a younger girl to look good on the tape. But in my father’s case it was different. He really approached you, he fell in love, anyway. Thank God I found this out before, because, honestly, I don’t know if he would stand it”, retorts Rebeca.

“Rebeca, please, I’m asking you…”, she will say. “I’m sorry, Erica, but… I’m the one who’s asking you, out of humanity, even health. I think this is enough, no? And before my father discovers such a thing”, the model will retort.

At that moment Santiago will appear and question the two. “What are you guys talking about? Before I find out what?” he’ll ask. He’ll end up looking at the profile on the computer screen and be devastated. Erica will pick up her things and leave the mansion in tears.