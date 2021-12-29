A third of Brazilians are interested in cryptocurrencies, says Visa – Cryptocurrencies

Almost a third (29%) of Brazilians are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies or using them for payments, according to a new Visa global survey released this Monday (27). According to the survey, carried out between August and September 2021, Brazil is the country with the highest percentage of “curious adults” for cryptoactives.

The study also points out that Brazilians who already have cryptocurrencies are keen to increase their exposure to the asset class in the next 12 months. Respondents still overwhelmingly support the idea that cryptocurrencies will be widely used to buy goods and send money over the next 5-10 years.

The majority (71%) of cryptocurrencies investors also said they considered them more advantageous than stocks (71%), and only 8% of those surveyed said they had been informed about cryptocurrencies, but did not see them kindly.

The survey also confirms trends seen abroad, such as the greater appeal of cryptocurrencies among higher-income people, especially among younger people. On the other hand, it shows that Bitcoin is known by practically all Brazilian respondents: almost everyone (97%) has heard of it.

Visa says that about a quarter of people who know cryptocurrencies have already bought, but the preference is not for Bitcoin: most are looking for stablecoins, digital assets with parity with national currencies, usually the dollar.

“These results suggest that cryptocurrencies are moving from being a niche asset aimed at a small community of investors to the general market, becoming increasingly accessible to the public and new adopters in Brazil”, says Romina Seltzer, head of solutions for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean.

For the executive, cryptocurrencies represent a technological change and all financial institutions will need to have a strategy for cryptocurrencies to meet the new demand from customers.

