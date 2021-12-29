Abel Ferreira at Benfica, Cuca’s departure from Atlético-MG, Luxa and Jorge Jesus’ resignations: a summary of the coaches’ market today (28)

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

Torcedores.com listed the main news from the coaches’ market this Tuesday (28), which was shaken with the departures of Cuca from Atlético-MG, Jorge Jesus from Benfica, and Luxemburgo from Cruzeiro.

In high at Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira received a poll by Benfica before the departure of Jorge Jesus

Before Jorge Jesus left, the name of Abel Ferreira began to be aired at Benfica. According to the newspaper “O Jogo”, the Palmeiras coach received a consultation weeks ago at the time the ‘Mister’ started to swing in the position.

After being bought by Ronaldo, Cruzeiro announces the departure of Vanderlei Luxemburgo

End of the line. Purchased by Ronaldo, Cruzeiro made an important decision for 2022. In a statement released by Raposa on Wednesday (28), it was confirmed that Vanderlei Luxemburgo and his coaching staff will not follow through.

Ball market: Jorge Jesus surprises and announces Benfica’s departure

The second passage of Jorge Jesus under the command of Benfica has come to an end. The coach himself confirmed his departure from the Portuguese club, in contact with journalist Venê Casagrande.

Cuca will not be the coach of Atlético-MG in 2022; see the reason

Champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro, coach Cuca decided to leave Atlético-MG and will not command the team next season.

Cruzeiro sought out two technicians even before Luxembourg’s resignation

Cruzeiro is going through a gigantic reformulation in its football, and with the transformation process into SAF, came the ‘sale’ of the club to nothing more, nothing less, than Ronaldo Fenômeno. And this change, messed with all the Fox planning for 2022, including the choice of coach for the next season. If before the arrival of R9, Luxemburgo was already guaranteed and assembled the squad, now his name has been discarded, and the decision to change the command was announced this Tuesday(28).

In Brazil only Flamengo? What does Jesus think about running Atlético-MG

With the official departure of Cuca, Atlético assesses a replacement in the market for the position of coach. Among the possibilities is Jorge Jesus, who agreed today to terminate his contract with Benfica. Quickly, his name started to be heavily speculated in the Minas Gerais club.

