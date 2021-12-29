Abel Ferreira at Benfica? See why Palmeiras ‘sleep peacefully’ and what would make the Portuguese accept a new challenge

diary The game, from Portugal, informed that Abel Ferreira was wanted by Benfica even before the departure of coach Jorge Jesus

THE Benfica is in the market looking for a new trainer. This Tuesday (28), the Portuguese club announced the departure of Jorge Jesus, with whom he had a contract until the middle of the year, and is in the hands of interim Nélson Veríssimo until they close with a new commander.

According to diary information The game, from Portugal, Benfica probed Abel Ferreira, coach of palm trees, weeks before announcing Jesus’ departure. THE ESPN.com.br found out details of the situation and explained what the current two-time champion of the liberators to accept the challenge to return to the homeland.

At first, Palmeiras is not worried about an early farewell from Abel. The coach is living great times and has given assurances to the board that he will remain at the club for the next season. The announcement was made officially by Leila Pereira, the club’s new president, in her press conference.

Currently on vacation in Portugal, Abel actively participates in the signings of Palmeiras for 2022. The arrival of midfielder Eduard Atuesta, who was at Los Angeles FC, and the incessant search for Taty Castellanos, from New York FC, are requests from the coach, who is happy at the head of the club and values ​​the professionalism he has found in recent months.

But would an offer coming from Portugal mess with the head of the coach right now? According to the calculation of the ESPN.com.br, no. Abel Ferreira is committed to starting the 2022 season ahead of Palmeiras and not even a proposal to return to Portugal would change his mind in the near future.

Some factors help explain Abel’s reluctance to leave Palmeiras despite having received millionaire offers in recent months. The first is that money doesn’t speak louder when it comes to deciding a new job for the coach.

In recent months, Abel Ferreira received a million-dollar offer from Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, but he turned it down. What really seduces the Portuguese to face a new challenge are factors such as seriousness in the work environment, professionalism and the possibility and winning mentality in the cast and in the club.

Currently, in the view of Abel’s staff, Palmeiras has a better defined, harmonious and elaborated football project than Benfica, which is experiencing a serious internal crisis, with former president Luís Filipe Vieira being accused of corruption and problems of relationship between athletes.

This is the current situation in the relationship between Palmeiras and Abel, but that could change in the coming months. The exhaustion of the coach believes that Abel will be the target of strong demand in Portuguese football from mid-year onwards, when the main transfer window in Europe opens between June and August.

Abel Ferreira has a contract with Palmeiras until June 2022. The club’s first offer of renewal was until the end of 2024. However, despite aiming to stay for next year, the Portuguese must offer a counterproposal with a shorter bond to Verdão, with the possibility of hitting until the 2023 season.