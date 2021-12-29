Abel Ferreira becomes a target for Benfica after Jorge Jesus leaves and shoots: “I need to do a reflection”

With the departure of Jorge Jesus from the command of the Benfica I don’t just move Flamengo and Atlético-MG. The Portuguese club, even before completing the resignation, made inquiries by Abel Ferreira, who is currently the coach of Palmeiras and won the bi-championship of the Copa Libertadores da America.

According to information from the ‘THE GAME‘ from Portugal reported this Tuesday (28), that the coach received a consultation a few weeks ago, at a time when the permanence of Jorge Jesus she started to get shuddering. Find point, the portal report ‘GLOBE‘ there is no possibility of the technician, who is still planning for 2022.

Spending the holidays in Portugal, Abel Ferreira indicated to the directors of the club located in Brazil. Alvinegro offered a contract until 2024 to the coach, but there has been no official announcement yet. During conversations with the board of palm trees, the coach has been dealing with the next season and speaks in a permanent tone since the beginning of the month. What makes the leaders more relaxed.

The director Anderson Barros, which had not guaranteed its permanence for 2022, also touches on the planning and has already given internal signs that it will not leave the club. The football director has been praised repeatedly by the coach, whose contract expires in December, and asked him to remain at the Alvinegro.

During an interview after winning the Libertadores bi-championship, on November 27th, abel he didn’t define what his future will be. Portuguese also criticized the Brazilian football calendar: “I am grateful to Brazilian football. But all in God’s timing. I was able to team up with great men to win titles. The club has already demonstrated its willingness for me to stay. I am very grateful to Maurício, to Leila, but I need to reflect with my family. It is inhuman what is done here. It’s very exhausting. All this in God’s timing. I’ll stop to reflect and think about what is best, above all, for Palmeiras”.