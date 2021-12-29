About to leave? Fluminense would be interested in midfielders Hyoran and Nathan, says journalist

Photo: Pedro Souza

According to information from journalist Victor Lessa, from Globo/CBN radio station in Rio de Janeiro, the Rio de Janeiro club would have expressed interest in having at least one of the two-time champions of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. Also according to the journalist, Hyoran would have more chances of leaving Galo for Rio, as Nathan arouses the interest of other clubs and his eventual negotiation presents greater competition.

With the loss of space in Atlético’s victorious campaigns, the midfielder duo has been linked to several clubs over the past few weeks. When questioning people connected to Atlético, Fala Galo’s investigation was neither confirmed nor denied Fluminense’s search for Galo’s athletes.

For now, the only negotiations confirmed by Atlético are still Alan Franco’s departure for Charlotte FC-USA and the arrival of Ademir, coming from América, as well as Vitor Mendes and Guilherme Castilho, who are returning from a loan from Juventude.

