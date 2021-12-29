Accident with chartered bus leaves two dead and 34 injured on BR-381, in João Monlevade | Minas Gerais

two people died and 34 stayed wounds on a serious accident at dawn this Wednesday (29) in João Monlevade, Central Region of Minas.

A bus, on its way to Espírito Santo, left the lane and fell into a cliff. According to the Federal Highway Police, the vehicle was chartered by people of the same family and friends.

According to the corporation, the fatal victims They are one man and one woman. However, the bodies have not yet been identified.

they started from Belo Horizonte, with destination the city known for being a tourist spot for miners, Guarapari, in the Holy Spirit.

There was 47 people in the vehicle, relying on the driver. The driver even performed the breathalyzer test, but it did not contain the use of alcohol. He told the police that had a sudden illness and lost control of the steering.

THE bus crashed into a bluff, on the margin of the highway. Part of the vehicle was submerged in a stream.

A victim in serious condition

According to the advice of the Daisy Hospital, by João Monlevade, until 2:30 am in the morning, 34 accident victims entered the unit, being 24 women and 10 men.

One of the victims arrived at the unit in serious condition, and was taken straight to the surgical ward.

THE driver from the bus and two others passengers were referred to another hospital in the city of Itabira, also in the Central Region.

Also according to the Hospital, twenty people who suffered minor injuries were taken to the Casa de Passagem Municipal Hostel, where they await the release of belongings, like suitcases and other objects, to follow trip.

The Espírito Santo lane was released by the PRF-MG at 3:10 am.

