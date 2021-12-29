Adventures in History · Before dying, seer predicted another pandemic in 2022

Died in 1996, the Bulgarian clairvoyant known as ‘Baba Vanga’ predicted that we will be hit by yet another virus.

Regarded as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, the Bulgarian Vangelia Gushterova, More known as ‘Baba Vanga‘, died in 1996, but left several predictions for the next years of humanity. And one of those predictions has caused concern.

It so happens that, according to O Globo, the Bulgarian clairvoyant predicted that, in 2022, we will be hit by another pandemic, this time discovered in Siberia. in your writings, Baba Vanga even defined that the vector of the disease will be a deadly virus.

As if that wasn’t enough, the seer also stated that several cities around the world will suffer from a water crisis in 2022. As a result, many regions will be affected by the scarcity of drinking water, while river pollution will increase.

Even next year, Asia and Australia will be devastated by a tsunami, according to the fortune teller’s predictions. And finally, the planet will be invaded by aliens — who would have sent an asteroid to Earth in 2017 to attack humanity in 2022.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Born in 1911, in Strumica, in the then Ottoman Empire, Baba Vanga was known for her predictions taken for granted. In this sense, according to O Globo, the Bulgarian seer even predicted the attack on the Twin Towers in September 2001.

Before I die, Baba Vanga would still have predicted the princess’s death Diana, in 1997, the nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986, the destructive tsunami of 2004 in Asia and, finally, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union. When talking about the events of 2021, for example, the seer stated that we would face quite significant seismic and volcanic activity. That’s not counting floods and storms.