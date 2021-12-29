Adventures in History · Dinosaur eggs are found in Presidente Prudente

Originating from an unknown species, the discovered litter will be studied and could represent a great find. Understand!

Pedro Paulo Furlan, under the supervision of Pamela Malva Published on 12/27/2021, at 6:00 pm

In 2020, at the Parque dos Girassóis paleontological excavation site, fossils of eggs of a primitive crocodile species were found, living at the same time as the dinosaurs. This Monday, the 27th, about a year later, paleontologists responsible for the park found, at almost the same point, in Presidente Prudente, a litter of dinosaur eggs.

Last year, the eggs of the crocodylomorph, a species similar to today’s crocodiles, were analyzed and considered one of the biggest discoveries in the region. With the new fossils, the territory in the municipality of Presidente Prudente will be studied once more, as it may reveal a favorable place for laying eggs in the age of the dinosaurs.

According to the discovery’s chief paleontologist, William Nava, the two species that laid these eggs, be it the crocodylomorph or the carnivorous dinosaur, would have inhabited the region at the same time, millions of years ago.

Eggs are slightly larger than crocodylomorph eggs, have a thicker shell, and have a different texture. So, we are associating these larger eggs, which are five, to some species of theropod dinosaur”, narrated the expert.

The theropod dinosaur quoted by nava it is a carnivorous suborder that, he says, lived “at this point and used it millions of years ago to lay these eggs, alongside the crocodylomorphs.” “So it is a very important discovery”, narrated the paleontologist.

However, even looking around the place where the eggs were found, paleontologists responsible for studying these fossils did not identify any traces of dinosaurs. Thus, the species is still unknown.

Now, the litter of dinosaur eggs will be sent to the laboratory of the University of Brasília (UnB), as explained in the coverage of the g1 news portal.