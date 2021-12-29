After being informed about the interest of teams from Brazil and abroad in hiring John, Rueda defines the goalkeeper’s future

With many difficulties in hiring the players requested by coach Fábio Carille for the 2022 season, president Andres Rueda has the objective at this time to hold the team’s highlights that were essential for Alvinegro not to be relegated to Série B do Brasileirão. After renewing with João Paulo until 2025, the Baixada Santista team’s agent tries to renew with Marcos Leonardo.

The striker who was instrumental in the victories against Fortaleza and Flamengo, which practically nullified the Santos team’s chances of going to Serie B, has his future right in the team. This is because the player, his agents, have not reached a renewal agreement with the Fish Board. Rueda has already warned that if the athlete does not accept the São Paulo team’s offer until the re-presentation, he will be removed from the squad for an indefinite period.

Finally, John is also another topic that is on the agenda among directors. Even if you are recovering from an injury suffered in the meniscus of his right knee, he removed the player from the rest of the season against São Paulo at the beginning of the Brasileirão, which took him out of the season, the archer has been receiving inquiries from teams abroad and also in Brazil. However, the good news for the fans is that Rueda wants to keep the athlete. The information is from the Globoesporte.com reporting team.

Revealed by Alvinegro, the goalkeeper has taken turns with João Paulo as the holder of the Santos goal since 2020. The shirt 31 started the season in the reserve of his teammate, but took up the position with the arrival of Fernando Diniz before getting injured. Now recovered, the trend is for Carille to use more professionals in São Paulo to know who will be starting the season.