After damage in Bahia, Inmet warns of storms in the Southeast

After causing damage in southern Bahia, heavy rain should hit the Southeast between today (28) and January 4th. Other states in the central region of the country should also be reached. The alert is from Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), linked to the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the institute, a ZCAS (South Atlantic Convergence Zone) — a phenomenon that creates a humidity corridor between the North and Southeast — should cause heavy rain and even risk of storms, like the one that hit Bahia this week, in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

Inmet issued a meteorological alert earlier today (28), for the occurrence of storms between today and tomorrow (29) in a large part of the territory of Rio de Janeiro, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais and in some areas of São Paulo. Rainfall between 30 mm and 60 mm per hour is forecast, in addition to a mark of up to 100 mm per day. Each millimeter corresponds to a liter of rain accumulated in a space of one square meter.

Furthermore, intense winds, between 60 km/h and 100 km/h, can also occur. The statement even mentions the chance of hail damage.

Until January 4th, the total rainfall should reach 200 mm in the Southeast region. The rains will be more intense in the center and south of Minas Gerais, north of São Paulo and Vale do Paraíba and mountainous region in Rio de Janeiro.

The forecast on the Climatempo website states that the ZCAS should be in effect for a shorter period, between December 31 and January 2nd. The company highlights risks in particular for Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte.

In the case of Rio de Janeiro, there must be an accumulation of rain in hillside areas, increasing the risk of landslides.

In the capital of Minas Gerais, in addition to the storms also predicted by Inmet, Climatempo highlights the risk of more intense rains between December 30 and 31.

Less rain in Bahia

According to Inmet, the forecast between the 28th of December and the 4th of January is that the largest accumulations of rain should be concentrated in the central part of Brazil, mainly in Goiás, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Mato Grosso and the District Federal.

In the Northeast, the indication is for the reduction of rainfall in the center and south of Bahia. The accumulated must vary between 80 and 150 mm in the west of Bahia, Maranhão (except in the north) and in the west of Piauí.

In the North region, the rains should be concentrated in Pará and Rondônia —the volume should be between 80 mm and 100 mm—, but it can reach 200 mm in specific areas, mainly in Tocantins.

In specific areas of Goiás and the Federal District, the level of rainfall can exceed 200 mm. In Mato Grosso and northern Mato Grosso do Sul, rainfall is expected to vary between 70 mm and 150 mm.