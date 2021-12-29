After damage in Bahia, São Paulo, Minas and Rio de Janeiro are alert for storms

Meteorology institutes warn that storms are likely to hit Southeastern Brazil in the coming days

ROBERTO SUNGI / FUTURA PRESS / ESTADÃO CONTENT In São Paulo, storms have already disrupted the circulation of CPTM trains this Tuesday



after strong rains wreak havoc in the south of the Bahia throughout the month of December, causing even 21 deaths and leaving 77 thousand homeless, new storms should occur, but now in the Southeast region of Brazil. São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro they should receive the storms in the coming days, starting this Tuesday, 28th, until the next, 4th, according to information released by the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet), an agency linked to the Ministry of Agriculture, and the meteorology company Metsul. According to Inmet, a ZCAS (South Atlantic Convergence Zone) – a phenomenon that creates a humidity corridor between the North, Northeast and Southeast regions – should cause rain, as happened in Bahia.

The meteorological alert issued by Inmet this Tuesday predicts the occurrence of thunderstorms between today and tomorrow, 29, in a good part of the territory of Rio de Janeiro, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais and in some areas of São Paulo. Rainfall is expected to be concentrated between 30 mm and 60 mm per hour, in addition to a mark of up to 100 mm per day – each millimeter corresponds to a liter of rain accumulated in an area of ​​one square meter. The agency warned of the possibility of landslides in hillside areas. Until January 4th, the total rainfall should reach 200 mm in the Southeast region. The rains will be more intense in the center and south of Minas Gerais, north of São Paulo and Vale do Paraíba and mountainous region in Rio de Janeiro. The central region of the country (Goiás, Mato Grosso, Tocantins and Distrito Federal) should also receive storms. In Bahia, in the central and southern areas of the state, the most affected so far, the volume of rain should decrease.

The number of deaths caused by floods in Bahia rose to 21 this Tuesday, 28, according to the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec). According to Civil Defense, 77,092 people are homeless across the state. At least 136 municipalities declared an emergency situation – some cities in Bahia, such as Itabuna, Jequié and Itajuípe, are asking for help from volunteers and health professionals, in addition to donating medicines, food and water. Others, like Gandu and Coaraci, released a PIX key to receive money. Find out how to make donations to victims here. In São Paulo, a heavy storm in the ABC region of São Paulo caused flooding in Santo André and Mauá, and prevented the circulation of trains on CPTM’s Turquoise Line-10 – around 80mm reached the cities in one hour.