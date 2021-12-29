After Jorge Jesus left, Flamengo fans invaded Benfica’s nets to suggest Abel Ferreira

Jorge Jesus is no longer the coach of Benfica this tuesday and at social networks, the name of Abel Ferreira happened to be suggested to replace ‘Mister’. But the fans who recommended the coach of the palm trees for the Portuguese club, they are, in large part, supporters of the Flamengo. The move happened after Flamengo fans criticize Jesus for possible agreement with Atlético Mineiro.

– I’ve been a Benfica fan since I was born and I say: Abel Ferreira is the right name for our squad – joked a Flamengo fan.

– Abel Ferreira is much better than this one. Hire him – suggested another Flemish internet user.

Palmeiras fans also joined in the game, criticizing Abel Ferreira for Benfica not to be interested in Verdão’s coach.

– Weak Abel. He was run over by Renato [Gaúcho] at Libertadores for just over a month. Leave him at Palmeiras. We Benfica fans don’t need that – joked a Verdão fan.

See these and other original comments below.

