After Jorge Jesus left, Flamengo fans invaded Benfica’s nets to suggest Abel Ferreira

Jorge Jesus is no longer the coach of Benfica this tuesday and at social networks, the name of Abel Ferreira happened to be suggested to replace ‘Mister’. But the fans who recommended the coach of the palm trees for the Portuguese club, they are, in large part, supporters of the Flamengo. The move happened after Flamengo fans criticize Jesus for possible agreement with Atlético Mineiro.

> See how the final classification of the Serie A of Brasileirão 2021 was!

– I’ve been a Benfica fan since I was born and I say: Abel Ferreira is the right name for our squad – joked a Flamengo fan.

– Abel Ferreira is much better than this one. Hire him – suggested another Flemish internet user.

Palmeiras fans also joined in the game, criticizing Abel Ferreira for Benfica not to be interested in Verdão’s coach.

– Weak Abel. He was run over by Renato [Gaúcho] at Libertadores for just over a month. Leave him at Palmeiras. We Benfica fans don’t need that – joked a Verdão fan.

See these and other original comments below.

Weak Abel. He was run over by Renato in Libertadores just over a month. Leave it in the palm trees. We Benfica fans don’t need that. — Alexandre Lobo (@alexandrelobo94) December 28, 2021

Abel Ferreira is much better than this one. hire him — Alexandre CRF (@Flemeng_01895) December 28, 2021

Abel ferreira didn’t even renew his contract waiting for you guys…

Go face it ok 😁 — Luiz Henrique | I DROPPED THAT PART OF THE NAME… (@luizspfcz) December 28, 2021

Couldn’t they have done this the day before? Did they have to wait for Flamengo to settle down with Paulo Sousa? — Montecarlo (@framengo1895) December 28, 2021