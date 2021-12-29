After Leo Lins’ sexist comments, Aline Mineiro vents and tells the unexpected

Aline Mineiro decided to comment on his relationship with Leo Lins after the end of A Fazenda 13. According to the famous woman, she is currently single, but intends to return with the comedian. For those who don’t know, their relationship shuddered after scenes intimates of Aline and Mc Gui air on Record.

“I’m not enjoying singleness because my breakup happened in a very turbulent way”, it says. Asked about her love status, she ponders: “I consider myself a single with a pretense of return. However, everything was very uncertain at the moment, my life was turned upside down”.

Internet users react

After Aline Mineiro stated that she intends to return with Leo Lins, internet users wereted no time and gave their opinion on the matter on social media. Check out the main comments that are highlighted on Instagram below.

“Woman, after that speech of his, do you still think? Hard to defend you, see”, said an internet user, “This woman has to learn to love herself,.but it’s her choice, patience.”, said another, “So Are they the same thing or there is emotional dependency, because for a guy who makes fun of the d*j iv*is thing and you want to go back…. I do not know.”, commented another. “Courage huh my daughter so much better for you why”, stated another.