After meeting, Polish Federation says it “will not comment” on Paulo Sousa’s situation | international football

The Polish Football Federation (PZPN) held a meeting this Wednesday to discuss the future of the local team and coach Paulo Sousa. However, at least initially, no decision was announced to the public. The organization released a statement late in the morning indicating that it “will not comment” on the matter until further notice.

– On December 29, 2021, an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of the Polish Football Federation was held, entirely dedicated to discussing the situation related to cooperation with coach Paulo Sousa. The Polish Football Federation informs that, in the interest of the conduct of talks on this matter, it will not submit further comments until further notice – the note says.

The meeting called by the president of the federation, Cezary Kulesza, had the Portuguese coach as a major theme, after Paulo Sousa contacted the president last Monday to request an amicable termination of his contract. Paulo has signed a two-year contract with Flamengo, which lives the expectation of officially announcing the coach on Wednesday.

With an agreement with the Brazilian club, Paulo Sousa caused a revolt in Kulesza, who did not hide his dissatisfaction with the Portuguese’s intention to leave the command of the selection on the eve of the recap of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. he used social media to say he turned down Sousa’s attempt to terminate the contract without a fine and called the coach’s behavior “irresponsible”.

– Today I was informed by Paulo Sousa that he intended to terminate the contract with the Polish Federation by mutual agreement because of an offer from another club. This is extremely irresponsible behavior inconsistent with the coach’s previous statements. So I firmly refused,” said Kulesza.

Despite the imbroglio between the Portuguese coach and his current bosses, Flamengo shows calm and is already planning the season with Paulo Sousa, who met with the club president, Rodolfo Landim, last Tuesday, in Spain. The Brazilians are based on the fact that the coach promised to assume the contract termination fine with the Poles.

The news that Paulo Sousa is in agreement with Flamengo caused harsh criticism to the coach in the local press, as the professional had denied the first rumors that he would be negotiating with Flamengo a few weeks ago – he also had a name linked to Internacional. Polish vehicles treated the news coming from Brazil with suspicion until last Sunday, when the president of the federation himself reported the request for termination by the Portuguese.

So, he started to be treated as a “traitor”, as he had as his main objective to bring Poland to the 2022 World Cup, and is “only” two games away from qualifying. After a bad campaign in Euro 2020, Paulo Sousa managed to leave Poland in second place in group I – the same as England, which got the direct spot, while the Poles went to the repechage.