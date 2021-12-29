After negotiating with Huerta and Martínez, Anderson Barros studies a proposal by a Peruvian defender

Palmeiras has a plan, and more than a projection, Palestra’s movement in the soccer market has a specific objective. In search of a left-handed defender, an opportunity arose at Alviverde Imponente. According to information from journalist Júnior Venezi, also reflected by the Nosso Palestra portal, Palmeiras received an offer to hire Peruvian defender Gustavo Dulanto.

With the proposal in hand, the direction of Verdão analyzes the conditions to sign the player. However, if it decides to fund the transfer of the player, the club must only present a proposal ahead in the first days of 2022. Recently, Palmeiras had to interrupt the hiring of Hueta, due to problems in his medical exams. Another negotiation that did not prosper was with defender David Martínez, who was approached, but preferred to remain at River Plate.

However, there is no ongoing negotiation, however, for the transaction to become a reality, the proposal that Palmeiras should offer values ​​around 1.5 million dollars (R$ 8.4 million, at the current price). Currently, Dulanto plays for Sheriff Tiraspol, a Moldovan club. The Transfers24hr portal claims that Santos is also in the running.

In a survey carried out by the Nosso Palestra portal, it was found that Gustavo Dulanto is willing to play in Brazilian football and will have no problems with the language, as he was an athlete for Boavista, Portugal, for two seasons, between 2019 and 2021, before transferring for Sheriff Tiraspol.