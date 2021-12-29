After notification from Procon-SP, PayPal returns coupons of R$ 50 to customers

And the saga of the R$50 PayPal coupon has come to an end. After the company is notified by the Procon-SP, who had claimed he could fine the institution R$11 million, the promotion was returned to those who had rescued it before the mess.

The coupon of R$ 50 reais was only returned to accounts that had not used it while it was available. In addition, PayPal is alerting some users via email, claiming that the value replaces the previously removed one, as shown by Twitter users:

The promotion does not appear with a PayPal account balance. To find the coupon and use it, follow these steps:

  • Login to your PayPal account;
  • go to the Wallet option;
  • in the wallet, go to Offers and select R$50.00;
  • if necessary, activate the option “Use on next purchase (when valid)”.

I understand the case

The coupon responsible for all the fuss. (Image: Playback/PayPal)

On December 16, PayPal released to its customers a coupon for R$50, which could be used as the user preferred. The promotion, which had been announced to last until December 31, ended up lasting a few hours, and users who had even redeemed the benefit, saw that the amount had been removed from their accounts.

In an official statement sent to the Canaltech on December 17, PayPal confirmed that the campaign had indeed been canceled and clarified why. “PayPal found a flaw in the aforementioned coupon campaign that affected some customers yesterday (16) and is investigating the issue. This campaign is only available to eligible customers who received the communication via email,” the company’s statement said.

Source: FDR

