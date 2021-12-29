After Sydney, Cruzeiro looks for other athletes to renegotiate contracts

After informing Alexandre Mattos and Vanderlei Luxemburgo about the non-continuity of both in charge of Cruzeiro’s football, Ronaldo’s management also begins to define the future of the players who had already been announced as reinforcements for 2022. The first to have the contract revised and to be communicated that, in the way the negotiation was made, it will not be possible to stay at the club was the defender Sidnei. However, other names have also been sought out because of the high contract values.

Initial information on the Sydney situation was published by ge and confirmed by UOL. Right-back Pará and goalkeeper Jailson are the other names that have been sought after by Ronaldo’s team. In case there is no interest on the part of both in renegotiating the closed contract, they will not show up in January for the beginning of the season.

Jailson, 40, was hired to act as substitute for Fabio, who has lost just eight of the team’s games in the past three years. Pará amicably terminated with Santos to close with Raposa at the request of Luxembourg. Cáceres, who started in the last Serie B, lost space with the former with the former coach, who preferred to have another name for the role.

Recently, UOL heard the specialist in sports law, Andrei Kampff, about the possibility of Cruzeiro not keeping these athletes, even if they have already signed at least one pre-contract. According to Kampff, although the contracts have not yet been registered with the CBF due to the punishment that Cruzeiro suffered in FIFA, they will generate obligations and employment relationships for Cruzeiro.

“First, it is necessary to know the type of document that was signed between Cruzeiro and the players. If it is already the employment contract or a pre-employment contract. The fact that these contracts have not yet been registered with the CBF because of the impediment that Cruzeiro has due to the transfer ban, it does not take away their validity, as there is already an employment relationship between the parties and the obligations have to be fulfilled”, he analyzed.