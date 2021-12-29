After Tottenham draws against Southampton, Antonio Conte achieves historic unbeaten record | english football

Tottenham drew 1-1 with Southampton, this Tuesday, in a game valid for the 20th round of the English Championship . The first goal of the match was scored by Ward-Prowse, in the 25th minute. After Salisu was sent off, Harry Kane took a penalty and tied at 41 of the first half. Despite the extra player in the entire second stage, the Spurs did not get the victory.

The positive mark for Tottenham in the St. Mary’s Stadium game was Antonio Conte’s record. The Italian coach has seven games for the Premier League, without any defeat (four wins and three draws). It is the first time in the club’s history that a coach has managed not to lose in the first seven games.

The coach complained about the fatigue of his team, which had taken the field last Sunday, against Crystal Palace. Check out the video above.

– Both teams delivered very well. They defended very well. Finding space wasn’t easy. But at the same time, I think we can do much better with the ball. I think playing after forty-four hours is not easy for all teams. I think I saw a bit of fatigue in my players – said Conte.