agreement with Procon-SP provides for reimbursement

The airline Itapemirim (ITA) today signed an agreement with Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo) committing to provide assistance to consumers and reimburse passengers. Failure to comply with the term implies a fine of R$ 5 million.

The company suspended operations on December 17, taking passengers by surprise at airports across the country. Late wages and debts with suppliers are among the problems faced by the company.

According to the document, Itapemirim is obliged to fully reimburse all consumers who file a complaint on the Procon-SP website. The company must file a refund request with the financial institution responsible for the customer’s card within a maximum period of ten days.

The agreement also provides for the company to transport the affected consumer to the city where he resides, primarily by air. If seats are not available, the company must provide another means of transportation, in addition to paying for accommodation, food and transportation. If the return is made by road, Itapemirim must fully reimburse the cost of the ticket.

The term also says that the company must provide 24-hour service channels for consumers, by phone or with state Procons. Face-to-face service at booths at Guarulhos and Congonhas airports should be reinforced.

Director of Procon-SP: the cord does not take away responsibility

In a note sent by Procon-SP. the agency’s executive director, Fernando Capez, affirms that the agreement “does not exempt Itapemirim from any administrative or judicial responsibility”.

“This agreement is important to ensure reimbursement to consumers,” says the director.

Last week, Capez said he saw “bad faith and irresponsibility” in the company’s case. He advised consumers to make formal complaints on the Procon website.

Ministry of Justice investigates faults

On Saturday (25), Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), linked to the Ministry of Justice, opened an administrative proceeding to investigate faults in the airline. The government sent an urgent notification to the company on Friday (24), asking for clarification within 20 days.

If the answers are not considered adequate, the company can be punished with fines, suspension of authorization to offer services or even an intervention.

Rio de Janeiro’s Procon also initiated an investigation process against Itapemirim for possible violations of consumer rights.

CEO says company will fly again

In an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the president of Itapemirim, Sidnei Piva, stated that the suspension of activities does not mean that the company will stop flying.

“Suspended is not cancelled. When we return, we will have to fill in all the Anac questionnaires, but Itapemirim should be able to return soon,” he said.

Piva said the company’s activities were suspended due to an “operational” problem. According to him, the service at the airports was done by outsourced employees. One of the contracted companies, Orbital, reportedly stopped activities “suddenly”.

In response to Estadão, the president of Orbital, Rubens Filho, said that Piva’s speeches are “untruths”, and that the third party continues to provide assistance to the affected passengers.

Anac : and company can’t ‘leave customers down’

Also in the week last, the president of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), Juliano noman, stated that the company cannot simply suspend operations and then say that it will return to flying. Anac is the body responsible for regulating the airline industry.

“The first point is that we were taken by surprise. We didn’t expect the company to stop. We were following the operations of ITA, as well as all the other companies. There was a movement of resumption. The ITA itself was improving the occupation of the aircraft. because, as it gets better known, more people buy their tickets.”, Noman said.