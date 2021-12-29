Alaska has history’s highest temperature for December | Environment

The American state of Alaska, known for its glaciers and intense cold, registered the highest temperature in history for the month of December last Sunday (26/12), of 19.4°C.

The record was set on Kodiak Island, the Alaska Climate Policy and Assessment Center reported. In announcing the record of almost 20°C, scientist Rick Thoman called the mark absurd.

In an unusual early winter, temperatures have more than once passed 15°C during the day. Thermometers read 16.6°C in the Cold Bay community on the Alaska Peninsula, for example.

It was also recorded 13.3 °C in the city of Unalaska, the hottest Christmas day in Alaska in history.

In addition, the month was unusually marked by torrential rains. In the interior of Alaska, the Fairbanks region was hit by the worst storm since 1937. Typically, December is a dry month in the interior of the state because the frigid air cannot hold much moisture.

Heavy snowfall followed by torrential rains resulted in communities covered with ice, which led to the interruption of electricity supply and the closure of roads. The phenomenon was dubbed Icemageddon.

The Alaska Department of Transportation has warned that the roads will remain dangerous for a long time because of the layer of ice that has formed.

Warm, humid winter weather has become more frequent in Alaska over the past two decades, a sign of climate change, says Thoman. “This is exactly what we expect in a warming world.”

Something similar is happening elsewhere in the far north. A study published last month in Nature Communications projected an arctic climate with more winter rain than snow starting in 2060 or 2070.

This winter, Alaska will still be quite cold – temperatures in Fairbanks are forecast to drop to around -30°C next weekend – but hot and humid episodes are expected to be more frequent in the future, says Thomas.