Alaska Records Heat Records in December, Rains Lead to “Icemageddon” | Climate

December is often one of the coldest winter months in the Northern Hemisphere. But, in 2021, an unusually hot period in Alaska caused daytime temperatures to reach almost 20ºC, at a time normally marked by freezing temperatures.

In the island community of Kodiak, the temperature reached 19.4 °C on Sunday (26), the highest in December ever recorded in Alaska, scientist Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, who classified the report, told Reuters. the measurement as absurd.

The new record was not an isolated case and came amid a wave of high temperatures in December, such as the 18.3°C recorded at Kodiak airport, a record 16.6°C in the Cold Bay community, and at least eight days of temperatures above 10ºC in Unalaska city.

Alaskan records mark the end of a year that has been absolutely stifling in the US in general. Heat records have been set in virtually every region, with heat waves sweeping across the country. In the Pacific Northwest, last summer’s unprecedented heat literally melted critical infrastructure and deformed roads.

In recent days Montana, North Dakota, Washington and Wyoming have all recorded heat records for December, according to GizModo. During the first week of the month, the National Weather Service estimated that up to a third of the continental US experienced highs above 31°C.

Typically, December is a dry month in the interior of Alaska, because the cold air can’t hold much moisture. But this year, that too has changed. In recent days, heavy rains have hit the interior of Alaska, with the Fairbanks area suffering the most violent winter storm since 1937, Thoman said.

The rains came after days of snowfall, which caused many communities in the region to be covered by ice, causing widespread power cuts and the closure of roads and important businesses. The phenomenon was so intense that it even gained a nickname: icemageddon. “Ice is extremely difficult to remove as it has adhered to the road surface. Even though air temperatures were hot during # icemageddon2021, the roads were below freezing, which caused the ice to adhere to the surface,” the department said. Alaska Public Facilities and Transportation Post, in a Twitter post.

2 of 2 Photo shows ice accumulated on a tree branch in Alaska after a blizzard followed by heavy rain — Photo: Reproduction/social networks Photo shows ice accumulated on a tree branch in Alaska after a blizzard followed by heavy rain — Photo: Reproduction/social networks

Alaska’s record heat is especially notable because the state is known for its intense cold and proximity to the Arctic, but scientists say it is warming faster than the rest of the United States and is already suffering from flooding, erosion and other signs. of climate change, says the New York Times.