Aliansce and BR Malls start conversation on merger | Business

Flirting is old and has heated and cooled at least twice in the last five years. This time, there is still nothing binding, but there has already been a first meeting between Renato Rique, chairman of Aliansce, and José Afonso Castanheira, chairman of BR Malls, according to sources close to the companies. During the conversation, Rique and Castanheira agreed to bring up the subject in the first days of January.