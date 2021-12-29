Aliansce and BR Malls start conversation on merger | Business

The malls administrators Aliansce and BR Malls are in preliminary talks for a potential merger, learned Pipeline. The negotiations take place two years after Aliansce merged with Sonae and 13 months after an unsuccessful attempt to merge BR Malls with Ancar Ivanhoe.
Flirting is old and has heated and cooled at least twice in the last five years. This time, there is still nothing binding, but there has already been a first meeting between Renato Rique, chairman of Aliansce, and José Afonso Castanheira, chairman of BR Malls, according to sources close to the companies. During the conversation, Rique and Castanheira agreed to bring up the subject in the first days of January.
The provocation comes from Aliansce. The company’s management has been debating ways to gain muscle in the sector more aggressively, increasing scale and taking advantage of more opportunistic multiples, including other potential assets of privately-held companies.
Shopping Leblon, one of 22 developments in Aliansce Sonae’s portfolio — Photo: Reproduction
Aliansce and BR Malls have the Canadian fund CPPIB as shareholder, in the highest position in both – in the first with 23%, where there are other reference shareholders such as German Cura Brazil, Sonae and Renato Rique, and in the second, which has capital sprayed, with 9.6%.
BR Malls is worth R$7.04 billion with a portfolio of 31 malls. Aliansce, on the other hand, is worth R$5.57 billion on the stock exchange, owning 22 malls and managing another 11 owned by third parties. Together, they would form a company with nearly R$13 billion in market value and a portfolio of more than 50 malls.