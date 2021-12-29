Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) confirms conversations with BrMalls (BRML3) to combine deals; stocks go up

In a relevant fact, Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) informed this Wednesday (29) that it has started preliminary talks with BrMalls (BRML3) about a potential business combination.

However, he stated “that there is no agreement, offer or proposal regarding the referred potential transaction”.

At the opening of business, at 10:50 am, Aliansce’s shares rose 2.93%, quoted at R$21.82, while those of BrMalls advanced 2.83%, at R$8.35.

Assessment

For Bradesco BBI, despite the lack of details about the terms of the negotiations, the possible operation tends to be a win-win operation for companies, “with a lot of strategic sense”.

According to specialists, the constructive bias stems from the combination of gains in scale of operations, which is increasingly important in the physical shopping mall segment, amidst the trend towards omnichannel intensified post-Covid pandemic.

In addition, experts point out, there may be a dilution of the risk of venture capital initiatives in digital integration (for example, discontinuation of the BrMalls Delivery Center.

Furthermore, there are potential synergies in costs, such as general and administrative expenses, and revenue (commercial leverage with retailers).

Additionally, there is already a positive perception about the current governance standards of both companies, with decentralized control and a shareholders’ agreement already in place, mainly on the side of Aliansce, which “may pave the way for a stronger company”.

Regarding the liquidity of shares, the expectation is that there will be a significant improvement for ALSO3 holders. “We see this as one of the main reasons ALSO negotiated a significant valuation discount for peers,” they added.

Competitive scenario with Aliansce and BrMalls

Even though it is two of the largest mall operators in Brazil in gross leasable area (GLA), Bradesco BBI analysts do not see significant risks against the merger, on the part of antitrust agencies.

“Although they are two of the biggest players in Brazil, we only see higher antitrust issues in three medium-sized cities: Vila Velha-ES, Londrina-PR and Uberlândia-MG, none of them imposing barriers to the business”, they informed.

Additionally, they highlighted that the market in larger cities, such as Rio de Janeiro (where both companies have relevant exposure), tends to be more fragmented, with a greater number of competitors sharing the city’s consumers and GLA.

“This isn’t the first time companies are looking at a joint venture, but this time it can happen, with both actions close to low pandemics – which can help with the bills to pay the bills.”

Communication to CVM

The demonstration comes on account of news published in the Value Pipeline and Brazil Journal that the two companies started talks for a merger.

According to Aliansce Sonae, the company was formed through shopping center developments and business combinations, including the successful merger between Aliansce Shopping Centers and Sonae Sierra Brasil, in 2019.

“The Company’s strategy is to continue seeking growth opportunities, strengthening its portfolio with complementary assets, through business combinations and acquisitions of leading malls in its operating regions,” he added.

