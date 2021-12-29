Aloísio Chulapa defends his name from São Paulo and makes a statement for 2022: “He didn’t unlearn”

Idol of the crowd and multi-champion for the Sovereign, the former player spoke about the backstage of CT da Barra Funda

Aloísio Chulapa is an idol and multi-champion wearing the São Paulo shirt. In a conversation with Central do Mercado, at globoesporte.com, the former player approached the backstage of the Barra Funda CT and said he was enjoying the signings announced by Tricolor do Morumbi so far; Rafinha, Jandrei and Alisson were the names.

In the chat, Chula did not hide his desire to see Douglas Costa wearing the Sovereign’s colors, but he added that it is necessary to be careful with the high number of injuries that the number 10 shirt can present throughout the season. The permanence in Grêmio is still unknown for the player, who is also monitored by Atlético-MG.

In addition to possible arrivals, Aloísio insisted on instilling confidence in a player who was contested by most of the fans: forward Pablo. In the view of the former athlete, the shirt 9 “hasn’t forgotten” how to play football and can be useful again for the São Paulo club if he has the necessary confidence to recover his sense of goals.

“He didn’t unlearn. Before Gabigol, Flamengo wanted to count on him. Pablo knows how to score, is short, knows how to pivot. I hope that, if I stay, I will regain confidence and see the fans re-deposit confidence. I wish him good luck. I always talk to him, give him support and strength. I stayed 13 games without scoring goals, with the fans asking for a departure and the press as well. I asked Muricy to put another one”, remembered Chulapa.

Top scorer of Tricolor last season, P9 is quoted to stop wearing the colors of the Morumbi team in 2022. During the year, there were 38 games played, with the former Athletico centre-forward being responsible for scoring 13 goals and four assists. Internacional, Ceará and the Hurricane itself are possible destinations discussed in the career of the 29-year medallion.