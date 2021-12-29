Amazon Prime Gaming: See full list of free games and bonuses for January 2022

Rally Game WRC 7 and Two Point Hospital are the big highlights of the month

The Amazon Prime subscription has proven to be a good option for those who enjoy games on PC. Throughout 2021, Prime Gaming subscribers were able to add weighty games to their libraries, including names like Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit and Battlefield V.

For 2022, the subscription service promises to bring more interesting news, which can be redeemed for free with the trial period for new accounts or without any additional cost for those who are already part of the service.

According to the list leaked by Austrian promotions website Preis Jager, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers will win in January one of the most talked about rally games today, WRC 7. In addition to it, titles such as Two Point Hospital and Abandon Ship. See the full list below.

Free Amazon Prime Gaming Games in January 2022

WRC 7 Two Point Hospital abandon ship In Other Waters Paper Beast: Folded Edition

1. WRC 7

This is the game officially endorsed by the FIA ​​World Rally Championship. Originally released in 2017, it features a wide variety of circuits to challenge your limits at the wheel, passing through ice, clay, asphalt lanes and with the right to every type of route variation. The main vehicle manufacturers are present, such as Citroen, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Peugeot and Ford.



2. Two Point Hospital

Two Point Hospital is without a doubt one of the craziest simulators/managers ever released. Take control of a hospital and invest in its infrastructure to improve the lives of poor patients. Everything is important here, from the configuration of access corridors to the types of diseases treated.

But contrary to what many people imagine… The challenges will be quite unusual! Check out the trailer below:

3. Abandon Ship

A game for lovers of the seven seas. Abandon Ship is described by fans as an encounter between the classic Sid Meier’s Pirates! and FTL (Faster Than Light). In the game, you live in the “Age of Navigation” and must take command of your own vessel. Then assemble your crew and set out to explore the ends of the Earth.



The campaign includes combat against other ships, a little exploration and even encounters with sea monsters worthy of the most famous legends.

4. In Other Waters

Still in the maritime exploration vibe, but with a completely different footprint, In Other Waters invites you to explore the ocean depths. Understand the importance of each element of the ocean and follow your journey to solve a great mystery.

5. Paper Beast: Folded Edition

Completing the January list is Paper Beast: Folded Edition. This game will take you through fantasy scenarios, in which you will find unique creatures and environmental puzzles that will challenge your reasoning.

And the loots?

It is important to highlight that the list released so far is the result of a leak. Therefore, it does not yet include the additional items (Loots) that will be given to Amazon Prime subscribers. The game list itself may change. However, in recent months, all of the anticipated leaks were confirmed a few hours later.

We will update this article as soon as the complete listing is released by Amazon.

While Amazon does not release the official list of games from January 2022 to Prime Gaming, take the opportunity to redeem the games that were made available in December 2021. You can check the complete list in the article below:

