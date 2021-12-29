Analyst’s Choice: What is the best 2021 cell phone in Brazil?

The team of product analysts at Canaltech often say that the best cell phone is the one that meets your needs. However, one cannot ignore the smartphones launched throughout this year of 2021 that set themselves to be, in fact, the best that your money can buy.

And in the last 12 months, what we had the most were bets on the advanced cell phone segment in Brazil. Samsung launched five top-of-the-line that year — including two folding ones — while Apple introduced the iPhone 13 and Motorola the Edge 20 Pro. Xiaomi was also not far behind with the Mi 11.

But, after all, what was the best cell phone of 2021 in Brazil? In my opinion, it was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the South Korean’s new folding. My choice considers not only the flexible mechanism, but also its combination of competent hardware and software for those looking to work and consume multimedia content with quality.

A stronger folding

The first highlight of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its construction. Samsung did a great job on the smartphone’s structure, using anti-corrosive materials inside the device, as well as a rubber seal on the hinge and around the internal screen.

These built-in improvements make the Z Fold 3 resistant to fresh water to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. It’s worth mentioning that it’s the world’s first collapsible smartphone to have an IPX8 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first waterproof-certified foldable smartphone (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In addition to protection against liquids, the Samsung cell phone has Gorilla Glass Victus glass, the most resistant on the market, both on the back cover and on the screen.

The frame around the device also received news, bringing a material 10% stronger than traditional aluminum, according to the company itself.

In the tests of the Canaltech, the Galaxy Z Fol 3 passed a feeling of very great durability. The company promises up to 200,000 opening movements, something that, on a daily basis, can mean more than three years of use without suffering any damage to the hinge.

Unfortunately, it’s not all flowers and the project still lacks some details to make it perfect. For example, when closed, the device leaves a considerable gap in the inner part, making room for accumulation of dirt and other particles.

A 2 in 1 smartphone

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has two very good quality screens. The more traditionally shaped external display is 6.2 inches, 25:9 aspect ratio, adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel, the same as on the mighty Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Z Fold 3’s external screen is very similar to the Galaxy S21’s (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

As with other top Samsung devices, the display outside the Z Fold 3 offers vibrant colors, pleasant brightness levels for outdoor use, and the definition is very good.

The internal screen, visible when unfolding the smartphone, is the main highlight. It’s 7.6 inches in a 5:4 ratio, which is more square.

It also utilizes 2x Dynamic AMOLED technology and adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz from the external display, but improves the resolution.

If you miss the Galaxy Note line of smartphones, probably the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should be a good option. The big screen is great for productivity, and the One UI interface fits in pretty well with it, except for a few simpler apps like Instagram.

In addition, the smartphone is compatible with the S Pen stylus, previously exclusive to the Galaxy Note line. Unfortunately, the accessory doesn’t come with the device, but it can be a good option to have extra precision when drawing, if you’re a designer.

Galaxy Z Fold 3’s internal screen is great for productivity and media consumption (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Powerful Settings

We’re talking about a high-end device, so the Galaxy Z Fold 3 does nothing more than its obligation. It is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage and 5G support.

Of course, nothing hangs here, whether it’s heavy games, social networking apps, messengers and editing software. In the tests done by Canaltech there was only an above-average warm-up, but nothing to compromise the game.

It’s worth mentioning that, as a recent top-of-the-line from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is guaranteed support for over three years, including Android updates.

Whether for productivity or media consumption, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an excellent choice (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

As for the battery, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also does well, even more considering its two screens, its high processing and its camera features.

In our traditional playback test on Netflix, with three hours of video playback, screen at 50% and connected to Wi-Fi, the device achieved 19% charge, better than the Edge 20 Pro, which has a slightly larger battery and just one screen.

With more moderate use, it is possible to spend a day in peace, putting it to charge at the beginning of the next day. In another test, now in normal use, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 held 4.5 hours of active screen, with a total of 8 hours and 42 minutes of use.

Four good cameras, one disappointing

The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s photographic set doesn’t measure up to its brother Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the quality is within the expected range of a good high-end. The smartphone has a total of five cameras, two selfies and three main ones.

The best cell phone of 2021 in Brazil has a total of 5 cameras, but only 4 are good (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

All sensors do an excellent job in both good and bad lighting conditions. The exception is precisely one of the selfie cameras, which is under the internal screen.

With only 4 MP of resolution, the sensor has quite disappointing quality for such an expensive cell phone.

There are noticeable loss of sharpness, poor definition and poor dynamic range levels. If you want to take selfies, use the external display’s front camera or the rear assembly itself, as the system allows.

Not everything is perfect

No cell phone is perfect, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is far from absolute. As it is a foldable smartphone, the alert is for you to be careful with the internal screen, as it must accumulate a lot of dirt and mainly damage the center of the display.

Furthermore, the selfie camera on the internal display, despite being “hidden”, still draws a lot of attention due to the dotted circle in the sensor area. The quality of the photos from this sensor also left a lot to be desired for such an expensive device.

We also have the question of price. For bringing a relatively new technology, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is not cheap at all, costing up to R$ 12 thousand in the 256 GB version. If money is not an obstacle for you, however, the device can be an excellent option.

So, do you agree with my choice? Leave your opinion on our social networks! Oh, and tell us which smartphone stood out the most in this year of 2021 for you.