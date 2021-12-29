Anatel has already approved almost 50 smartphones for 5G, the ultra-fast internet. See which ones

RIO — There are already nearly 50 cell phones approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) able to run with the so-called pure 5G, with speeds up to 100 times faster than the current 4G.

Samsung, Motorola and Apple are the manufacturers with the largest number of devices capable of operating on the frequencies auctioned by Anatel in November.

In the list of enabled smartphones are Apple’s iPhones 12 and 13, as well as Samsung’s main devices, such as the Galaxy S21, Note 20 and the folding Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

According to sources at Anatel and manufacturers, the trend is for the total number of enabled devices to more than double in the first half of 2022, with cheaper devices offering the new technology.





Currently, most models capable of running on 5G are considered premium, like the iPhone 13 and the folding Z Fold 3, whose prices exceed R$ 10 thousand.

In a recent interview, Claro CEO Paulo Cesar Teixeira said that he intends to buy only 5G handsets in 2022. Last week, the tele launched the new network with frequencies acquired in November in parts of São Paulo and Brasília.

Possible chip exchange

To run on the new 5G frequencies, manufacturers will have to update the software of the devices as operators put the new network into operation. For this, the consumer will need to go into “settings” and check if there is an update available in the operating system.

In addition, you will need to hire a 5G package, marketed by telecoms. Claro recently said that the customer will not need to change the chip (SIM Card). Other companies, however, may require the exchange.

In November, Anatel auctioned new frequencies dedicated exclusively to 5G. This will allow us to offer high speed mobile services and low latency. For this, operators will have to build new networks by mid-2022, in order to offer the so-called pure 5G (standalone) in the capitals.

Today, teles offer the 5G DSS (which combines 4G bands). They also intend to create a hybrid solution, combining 5G and 4G bands, the so-called non-standalone. Both are slower than pure 5G.

All models approved for pure 5G are enabled for DSS and non-standalone.

The homologated models

Apple: All eight models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The mini, regular, Pro and Pro Max versions are part of the family.

All eight models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The mini, regular, Pro and Pro Max versions are part of the family. Samsung: There are 12 models enabled to run on pure 5G. Among the devices are the Galaxy S21, S 21Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra and A52, in addition to the folding Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

There are 12 models enabled to run on pure 5G. Among the devices are the Galaxy S21, S 21Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra and A52, in addition to the folding Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Motorola: The brand has 12 approved models. Highlight for Motorola Edge, Moto G Plus, Edge 20 Lite, Moto G 100, Edge 20 Pro and Moto G50

The brand has 12 approved models. Highlight for Motorola Edge, Moto G Plus, Edge 20 Lite, Moto G 100, Edge 20 Pro and Moto G50 Xiaomi: The Chinese already has five homologated models. Among them, the Mi 11, the Redmi Note 10 and the M3 Pro.

The Chinese already has five homologated models. Among them, the Mi 11, the Redmi Note 10 and the M3 Pro. Realm: The three models sold in Brazil are enabled, such as the 7 and 8 lines, and the GT Master.

The three models sold in Brazil are enabled, such as the 7 and 8 lines, and the GT Master. TCL: It has an approved model, the TCL 20 Pro.

It has an approved model, the TCL 20 Pro. Global HMD: The Nokia G50 has been homologated.

The Nokia G50 has been homologated. Asus: There are six approved models, such as the Zenfone 7 and 8, the ROG Phone 3 and 5, and the Zenfone 8 Flip.