Anatel publishes list with 49 cell phones prepared for 5G in Brazil

The 5G mobile network is already being implemented in several Brazilian locations. In some cities, served by Algar Telecom and Claro, it has already started to work. The expectation is that at least the country’s capitals will have the option available in 2022.
To benefit from the technology’s features, however, you must have a compatible cell phone. The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released a list with 49 models already prepared for 5G.
Devices of different brands are available: Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung, Asus, Nokia, Realme and TCL are the manufacturers that offer smartphones capable of taking advantage of the technology. Compatible models have Anatel’s homologation seal.
Samsung is the one with the most compatible devices: there are 13. Next comes Motorola, with 10 phones. Apple has 8 devices and Xiaomi, 7. Asus has 6 options, while Realme has 3. Nokia and TLC have only one smartphone each. See the complete list below.
Samsung
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy M52
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
Motorola
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G100
- Moto G200
- Moto G50 5G
- Motorcycle G71
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
apple
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
Xiaomi
- Mi 10T
- Mi 10T Pro
- Mi 11
- well F3
- Well M3 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
asus
- ROG Phone 3
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- Zenfone 7
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
realme
- Realme 7 5G
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme GT Master Edition
Nokia
TCL
