Anatel publishes list with 49 cell phones prepared for 5G in Brazil

The 5G mobile network is already being implemented in several Brazilian locations. In some cities, served by Algar Telecom and Claro, it has already started to work. The expectation is that at least the country’s capitals will have the option available in 2022.

To benefit from the technology’s features, however, you must have a compatible cell phone. The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released a list with 49 models already prepared for 5G.

Devices of different brands are available: Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung, Asus, Nokia, Realme and TCL are the manufacturers that offer smartphones capable of taking advantage of the technology. Compatible models have Anatel’s homologation seal.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Samsung is the one with the most compatible devices: there are 13. Next comes Motorola, with 10 phones. Apple has 8 devices and Xiaomi, 7. Asus has 6 options, while Realme has 3. Nokia and TLC have only one smartphone each. See the complete list below.

Table of Contents Samsung

Motorola

apple

Xiaomi

asus

realme

Nokia

TCL

Samsung

Samsung’s Z Flip 3 is compatible with the technology (Image: Press/Samsung)

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy M52

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Motorola

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G100

Moto G200

Moto G50 5G

Motorcycle G71

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

apple

iPhones 13 are among Apple models suitable for the 5G (Image: Playback/Canaltech/Erick Teixeira)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Xiaomi

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 11

well F3

Well M3 Pro

Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

asus

ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Zenfone 7

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

realme

Realme 7 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme GT Master Edition

Nokia

Nokia’s G50 is ready for 5G (Image: Press Release/Nokia)

TCL