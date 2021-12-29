And Just Like That: Cynthia Nixon admits she was reluctant to live Miranda again, and reveals the condition she set for returning

It seems that “And Just Like That“, the revival of “Sex and the City“, almost runs out of another all-important character besides Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). This Tuesday (28), the website Herald Sun published an interview with actress Cynthia Nixon, in which she confessed that she was reluctant to participate in the reboot, and explained what made her change her decision.

When friend Sarah Jessica Parker first contacted her with the idea, Cynthia admits that she had serious reservations about getting back into Miranda’s shoes. “It was a very difficult decision. I really didn’t think I would do this — I was very reluctant”, revealed.

Cynthia told her that she would come back on one condition, which was accepted by everyone. “The more I talked to Sarah, Michael Patrick King [criador da série] and Kristin [Davis] about the things I couldn’t go back without — a real change in terms of the lack of diversity in the series’ original cast — the more they got on board.,” said Nixon.

“I was shocked at how attentively everyone listened and how we worked together collaboratively, not just to ‘redecorate the house, but to build a whole new house — that included us in it, but also new characters.”, pointed out the Emmy-winning actress.

At her request, the series explores “the even more complicated reality of life and friendship” for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), all in their 50s. “The characters are 55 years old, so they’re in menopause. And menopause is the highlight of many jokes and it certainly has its unpleasant aspects. But it’s a time when women have spent decades taking care of other people and can focus on themselves again: who am I? Who do I want to be?”, he observed.

Nixon also revealed that being part of a TV series that has become a cultural reference around the world has its pros and cons. “I’m very proud of the original series — despite being occasionally ‘blind’ about race and gender — and being Miranda has opened up so many amazing roles for me over the years, but the further I get away from Miranda, the better they get, because people stopped thinking of me just as a character“, he said. “But Sex and the City gave me a career. I will always be grateful for that”, he added.

without Samantha Jones [Alerta de spoilers!]

Kim Cattrall, in turn, was left out of production. And how to explain her absence in new episodes? In one scene, the trio of protagonists walks around town when they meet Bitsy (Julie Halston), who asks where Samantha Jones is. “She is no longer with us“Says Charlotte. “she didn’t die“, clarifies Miranda.

“she is in london“, explains Carrie, who then reports that she had to fire Jones as her advertising agent, because of “the way the publishing market works nowadays”. “She said it was fine, but after that she fired me as a friend.“, added the character. The other two, then, comment that they tried to contact Samantha through calls and messages, but got no answers. Watch the trailer: