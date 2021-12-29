Android 13 has 4 big news revealed in leak

Android 12 hasn’t even arrived for most users yet, but Android 13 “Tiramisu” is already under development by Google. Some screenshots were leaked on the internet with visual changes and features that the next version of the operating system should bring in 2022. It is worth remembering that there are still several months to the official announcement, so a lot can still change until Google I/O, when the company traditionally reveals the news.

According to the XDA Developers website, responsible for the original publication of the content, the images were obtained exclusively by a source with access to an initial version of Android 13. As this same source would have successfully shown screenshots of Android 12 and Android 12.1 — which later became the Android 12L —, you can say that the photos have a high probability of being true.

Check out the most anticipated features for Android 13:

4. Application languages ​​on Android 13

This was a feature that had already appeared last week and should be one of the first new additions to Android 13. Instead of applying a single language to the entire operating system, as is the case today, users will be able to define different languages ​​for each app. If you want to leave the interface of Android in Portuguese and Facebook in English, for example, just click on the program and set the desired language.

The resource can be widely used for those who like to practice several languages ​​or for those who want to enjoy the unique experience of each program. In many games, you can’t put in English or Japanese if your system is in Portuguese, something that should change from now on.

The addition will have the name of Panlingual (it is not yet possible to know if they will keep this name in Portuguese) and should bring more versatility to the personalization of the phones. In addition to appearing in the application settings, it should also be set as a new “Application languages” option in the “Languages ​​and input” settings.

For now, everything still depends on the applications to release such resources, after all, there will need to be lines of code with the respective translations. So, it won’t do any good to put an app in Spanish if it only has the English language as the only one available.

3. “Timer” for notifications

Android 13 should bring a feature to reduce the amount of notifications from users’ phones by setting a “runtime”. The idea is to create a permission for how long an app will be able to send notifications to the phone, such as something that already exists for locating and accessing the camera. It’s still not clear which periods will be released, but the print shows a weekly alert counter:

It’s still unclear whether the feature will only be for new apps installed on Android 13 or whether apps from the previous system will also be affected by the new rules. The fact is that this addition should significantly reduce spam in the dozens of alerts that arrive on the mobile home screen every day, which can prevent many people from missing really important things at work, such as emails or messages.

Remember that Android 12 already has a feature to classify notifications and define whether or not to interrupt the user’s routine. You can, for example, leave only messages from work apps active during work hours or even disable alerts completely for a period of the day, but many people still don’t use the solution because they don’t know it.

2. TARE: Android resource saving

Google is expected to release an improvement to better manage resource usage on the Android 13 phone. TARE stands for The Android Resource Economy, will reduce battery consumption by effectively managing device alarm and task policies.

It looks like it will be an evolved form of the battery saver mode that already exists, but focused on apps. Each program will have a limit on how many tasks it can schedule through JobScheduler and AlarmManager, depending on battery level and app needs. If the load is low, it is likely that some software will work with limitations to avoid full unloading.

As it’s quite technical, it’s still too early to get into the minutiae of operation, but it seems to be a very positive addition to optimizing battery life, an “Achilles’ heel” for most users.

1. Clock layout on lock screen

Many people fail to notice the operating system change when the update lacks visual novelties. Android 13 may bring a new setting on the lock screen to change the look of the clock displayed there. This would be a way of noticing the visual difference between the older systems — Material You has already brought a big change between version 11 and version 12.

On current Android 12, the clock is displayed in two lines, as you can see in the first screenshot when there are no notifications. When alerts arrive, the appearance changes to a single-line look, after all the emphasis needs to be on the messages that have arrived on the device. Android 13 will apparently be able to maintain the single-line layout on an ongoing basis, with or without notifications.



For now, these are the first additions that have already been seen on Android 13. There are still few news, but it must be remembered that there are at least five months before the system’s preview announcement, which should only start showing in previews from the second half of the year. of 2022. Users can only hope to have access to Android 12 — Motorola confirmed last week which devices will receive it — and enjoy the security and privacy innovations of Google’s operating system.

