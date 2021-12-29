ANP to regulate the transmission of data on fuel stocks

The objective is to allow a more dynamic and effective monitoring of supply by the agency, which currently receives data with a 15-day delay, which makes it difficult to monitor stocks.

By Alana Gandra – Reporter at Agência Brasil – Rio de Janeiro

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) will hold a public hearing online today (28), starting at 3 pm, to analyze the proposed resolution on the submission to the agency, by regulated economic agents, of daily data on fuel stocks. The regulation of procedures will allow a more dynamic and effective monitoring of supply by the agency. The audience will be broadcast on the ANP’s YouTube channel.

Currently, the agency receives data on fuel supply on a monthly basis, but with a delay of 15 days in relation to the reference month. According to the agency, the lag makes it difficult to previously identify situations of risk to supply, as well as the mapping of the actual supply situation in moments of lack of product.


Since the main fuel supplier in the country, which is Petrobras, has a divestment policy, the ANP believes that it becomes even more relevant to improve the monitoring of fuel supply in Brazil.

The measure complies with Resolution No. 12/2020 of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), which assigns the agency the role of structuring tools that include data and information, in real time or other applicable periodicity, of regulated economic activities related to the national supply of fuels.

