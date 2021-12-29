app allows players to explore the controller

Although DualSense has many different features, such as adaptive triggers and tactile feedback, it was never possible to access any specific settings available on the controller. Now, the “PS5 Controller Trigger Test” application allows the user to test these functionalities according to their preferences.

Developed by programmer Rihab Mehboob In your spare time, the app brings features like adjusting the tension of the back buttons, making it easier (or harder) to press them while playing. The dev said the following:

I’ve always wanted to test and tinker with the different DualSense trigger effects, but few games use it, and when they do, it’s not customizable. PS5 Controller Trigger Test is an easy-to-use application that lets you test and play around with the different effects of the controller.

To use the app is very simple: just buy it from the Apple Store for US$ 1.99 (around R$ 11.21 in direct conversion, without taxes) and connect the control to an iPhone/iPad/iMac with iOS 14.5 or later.

The PS5 Controller Trigger Test guides the user through the process of modifying everything from lighting color to trigger feedback. Furthermore, it is also possible to check the amount of battery available in the device.

