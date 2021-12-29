Apple pays up to $180,000 bonuses to engineers to retain talent

CUPERTINO (USA) — Apple is paying $50,000 to $180,000 stock bonuses to engineers as a reward for high performance to retain talent at the company. The strategy prevents them from migrating to rivals in the field of technology, such as Meta, which concentrates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Last week, the iPhone maker briefed chip, hardware, and select software and operations groups design engineers about the exceptional bonus, which is being issued as units restricted shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

The shares are acquired over four years, as an incentive for workers to remain at Apple.

Bonuses range from $50,000 to $180,000 in some cases. Many of the engineers received $80,000, $100,000 or $120,000 in shares, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the program is still under wraps.

Big tech race

Apple is waging a talent war with companies inside and outside Silicon Valley, most notably Meta. THE big tech has hired about 100 engineers from the iPhone maker in recent months. But the opposite movement also occurs, and former employees of Mark Zuckerberg migrated to Apple.

It is very likely that the two companies will also become major rivals in devices aimed at augmented and virtual realities, such as smart watches and headsets. Both are planning major releases in the next two years.

Payouts are not part of Apple’s regular compensation packages, which include base salary, stock and cash bonuses.

Occasionally, the big tech offers additional rewards to employees, but the size of the latest stock grants was unusual and timed, according to sources consulted by Bloomberg, and were given to only between 10% and 20% of engineers.

The program angered some engineers who did not receive the shares and believe the selection process was arbitrary. The value of some bonuses equals the annual stock grant for some engineering managers.

And values ​​are likely to rise if Apple’s share price continues to rise. The shares appreciated by 36% in 2021, and the company is closer to surpassing US$ 3 trillion in market value.

On the other hand, Meta strives to attract Apple’s engineering talent in the areas of augmented reality, artificial intelligence, software and hardware. The social networking giant offers huge salary increases while shifting its focus to hardware, keeping an eye on the metaverse.