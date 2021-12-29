Argentines leak all of Benítez’s contract with Grêmio

Argentine journalists managed to leak the entire contract that Grêmio is closing with Independiente in order to have midfielder Benítez.

Officially, the Grêmio leadership says that the conditions are not 100% closed, but it is already known that it is very unlikely to escape the figures released.

Grêmio pays US$300,000 (R$1.7 million) for the one-year loan.

If, by the end of 2022, Benítez has played, entered the field, in 60% of the matches, Grêmio is obliged to buy him by paying another 1.2 million dollars (BRL 6.7 million). With that, you will have the player permanently and 50% of the rights. And, in all, it will pay 1.5 million dollars for it. Adding loan plus purchase.

But it doesn’t stop there. The definitive contract will be for three seasons. And it will have two more purchase clauses. If, within these three years, Benítez plays 60% in the season he is playing here, Grêmio will have to give another 750,000 dollars (R$ 4.2 million) and buy 25% more from him. I would do this twice more, until I had 100% of the player.

In all, the sale of Benítez would reach 3 million dollars (R$ 17 million) net. In other words, there are even more taxes on the outside. It would give about R$ 20 million. Value of Campaz or Villasanti, more or less.

But it is essential to make it clear that any purchase depends on him playing, taking the field, in 60% of Grêmio games. Only then the clauses are activated.