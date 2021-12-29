Arroba shoots up to R$ 340 with a “vacation” cattleman; Look

The market opened the week as expected, with firm prices and slaughterhouses offering more for beef cattle; Arroba reaches R$ 340, see where!

The physical cattle market opened the week with firm prices and an upward bias this Monday, 27th, with industries more active in purchases. With a scenario where the ranchers remain more withdrawn in negotiations, arroba prices start the week with new valuations due to the heated internal demand and China’s return to purchases.

The price for the arroba was priced at R$335.00 the week before, but now it has an offer at a price of around R$340.00/@, in negotiations carried out in São Paulo. The expectation is that the market registers new highs in the first weeks of January!

The market opened the week with stable prices for animals destined for the domestic market, pointed out Scot Consultoria. With the scales already complete for the end of 2021 in most of the meatpacking industries and few sellers and buyers active this morning. With this, the fat cow is advertised at R$320.00/@, the fat cow at R$300.00/@ and the fat heifer at R$315.00/@, gross and forward prices.

The deal for bovines with up to four teeth, the “China ox”, deals up to R$340.00/@ have already been seen. According to the Agrobrazil app, ranchers from Araçatuba/SP, sold their lots for R$ 340.00/@ with payment in cash and slaughter for January 3, 2022, see image below.

In São Paulo, the average value for the finished animal presented an overall average at R$ 330.76/@, on Monday (27/12), according to data reported in the Agrobrazil application. The square in Goiás had an average of R$311.86/@, followed by Mato Grosso Sul with a value of [email protected] And in Mato Grosso, the average closed at R$314.29/@.

the price of Fat Cattle Indicator/CEPEA, presented a new appreciation in quotations, betting on a buyer’s market and with slaughterhouses demanding greater volume of business. The closing was up 0.49% and the arroba jumped from R$ 327.50/@ to the value of BRL 329.10/@. VSee the chart!

This value is the highest ever seen for the period of the year, bringing the spirit of a new record for the livestock market, at a time when a reduction in prices was expected – given the indicator’s history.

However, continues the consultancy, the difficulty in buying finished animals in more expressive volumes forces some industries to accept the prices suggested by cattle raisers who still have fat cattle.

“Like the previous week, most slaughter units strive to maintain their advanced scales”, says the IHS, adding that, at the moment, there is greater demand for China standard steer. “Batch size, age of animals, quality, or even proximity to refrigeration plants are still determinants for differentiated values”, point out the analysts.

From the gate to the inside, the presence of fat cattle offers remains low, as many producers are only expected to return to the market in January, reports IHS Markit.

The good pasture conditions in the Center-North of Brazil also favor the handling and retention of animals on farms. Among the cattle markets in Brazil, the highs were more effective in Mato Grosso, Goiás and Pará, says the IHS.

“In these States, some refrigeration plants are working to guarantee offers of animals until the end of the first week of January”, says the analysts.

At B3, live cattle futures closed last week’s session with timid losses. As already mentioned, sector agents remain cautious.

‘China will continue to demand Brazilian beef in the coming years’

2021 was a busy year for the cattle market. If, on the one hand, beef exports performed well in 2021, the rancher had to deal with some challenges, such as higher production costs and the ban on shipments to China, the main importer, after two atypical cases of ‘ mad cow disease’.

According to market analyst Hyberville Neto, there was a doubt as to how the market would react this year after three seasons of high in the live cattle at sign and strong demand from China.

“The market started 2021 with strength, higher prices and came steady until the second half until the detection of cases of ‘mad cow disease’. With the ban on sales to China, we saw the arroba go from BRL 320 to BRL 250, a scenario that was confirmed by the reduction of animals in confinement”, highlights the analyst.

bone-in meat wholesale

The resumption of exports to China and the more active demand in the domestic market increased the liquidity of the production of bone-in beef at wholesale, which registered a strong increase in the weekly comparison.

The married carcass of castrated cattle rose 10.7%, or R$2.04/kg, quoted at R$21.00/kg. Married whole bovine carcasses are priced at R$19.16/kg, up 10.6%, or R$1.83/kg, under the same conditions.

